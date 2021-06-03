The New REI Co-op + West Elm Collection of Adventure Gear Is Making the Outdoors As Cozy As Our Homes

When it comes to the production of tents, camping chairs, travel coolers, and outdoor textiles in general, it's rightfully a function-first process, but often at the expense of design and aesthetics. For those looking to integrate into nature with products and gear that are as inspiring as the landscape around you, or even just bring a bit of the familiar coziness that West Elm provides with their home decor, West Elm and REI have collaborated on a summer 2021 collection of outdoor gear that will help you do just those things.