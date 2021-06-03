The New REI Co-op + West Elm Collection of Adventure Gear Is Making the Outdoors As Cozy As Our Homes
When it comes to the production of tents, camping chairs, travel coolers, and outdoor textiles in general, it's rightfully a function-first process, but often at the expense of design and aesthetics. For those looking to integrate into nature with products and gear that are as inspiring as the landscape around you, or even just bring a bit of the familiar coziness that West Elm provides with their home decor, West Elm and REI have collaborated on a summer 2021 collection of outdoor gear that will help you do just those things.
Launched today, the REI Co-op + West Elm collection has everything you need, from seating to overhead shelter and coolers, to host the outdoor get-together you've been planning since the start of 2020. Not only that, but each of these categories has a few options, so you can truly customize your own portable outdoor 'living room'.
You can shop the collection on both brands' sites, making it easy to add on to whatever is already in your basket for summer redecorating at West Elm or summer adventuring at REI.
The collaborative duo will also be hosting a digital summer kickoff event in the spirit of getting us outside and adventuring with loved ones. The "Tiny Picnic Festival" will feature lessons on packing the perfect picnic, the chance to win products from this brand collaboration, and even a virtual live music concert set for June 13 at 12 p.m. PDT / 3 p.m. EDT.
Scroll on to shop our favorites from the summer 2021 REI Co-op + West Elm collection.
To buy (from left): Modern Melamine Dinnerware, westelm.com, $86 for set of 12; Insulated Picnic Tote, rei.com + westelm.com, $79
To buy: Outward Dining Table, rei.com + westelm.com, $125; Outward Stool, rei.com + westelm.com, $40
To buy: Outward Rope Chair, rei.com + westelm.com, $70
To buy (from left): Outward Rope Chair, rei.com + westelm.com, $70; REI Nalgene Water Bottle, westelm.com, $15; Insulated Picnic Tote, rei.com + westelm.com, $79; Outward Dining Table, rei.com + westelm.com, $125; Outward Ground Cloth, rei.com + westelm.com, $80
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently resides in Brooklyn with her cat and beloved Dyson vacuum. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish.
