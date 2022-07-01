Best Products Style Shopping The 28 Best Deals From REI's Massive Fourth of July Weekend Sale Shop hiking boots, camping tents, inflatable paddleboards, and more. By Madeline Diamond Madeline Diamond Twitter Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Rei Whether you're an avid outdoor adventurer or are heading out on your first camping trip this summer, the right gear and apparel will make all the difference in your travel experience. High-quality hiking and camping gear tends to be pricey, but you don't have to break the bank to make sure you're getting the best products — if you know what sales to shop, that is. Right now, REI is holding a massive 4th of July sale, and you can save up to 40 percent on outdoor gear, clothing, footwear, and more. Prices go up on July 4th, so don't wait to shop to ensure you get the best deals. During this giant savings event, you can shop outdoor essentials from a variety of best-selling, top-rated brands that outdoor enthusiasts love, such as Merrell, Columbia, and Marmot, as well as picks from REI's in-house brand. Tents, sleeping pads, hammocks, and other campground essentials are on sale, as well as lightweight yet durable backpacks to store everything in. For example, you can buy the REI Co-op Groundbreaker 2 Tent for 44 percent off to upgrade your camping experience, or opt for the Kammok Mantis Recycled All-in-One Hammock Tent for $188, down from $250, if you'd prefer to sleep under the stars. Related: 60 Can't-miss Deals on Hiking and Camping Gear to Shop Before Prime Day Starts Paddleboards and kayaks are discounted as well, including a well-rated stand up paddleboard that's more $200 off and a durable single-person kayak for 20 percent off. If you'll be headed to the beach, lake, river, or another body of water this summer, now's the perfect time to add a fun watercraft to your gear collection at an impressive price. You can also score men's and women's Merrell hiking boots for up to 30 percent off, meaning you can add some new trail-ready footwear to your closet for less than $100. Stylish and functional outdoor clothing is also available at a major discount, such as this pair of hiking joggers from Athleta for 25 percent off. And to make sure you stay dry while you're out exploring, check out the REI Co-op Flash Jacket, which is marked down to just $60. Related: The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots of 2022 Keep reading for our top picks from REI's 4th of July sale. Best Hiking Gear Deals Courtesy of Rei REI Co-op Women's Traverse 32 Pack, $98 (originally $139) Black Diamond Cosmo 300 Headlamp, $22 (originally $30) Ruffwear Approach Dog Pack, $60 (originally $80) REI Co-op Men's Traverse 60 Pack, $161 (originally $229) Best Camping Gear Deals Courtesy of Rei REI Co-op Groundbreaker 2 Tent, $50 (originally $90) Kammok Mantis Recycled All-in-One Hammock Tent, $188 (originally $250) Igloo Ecocool Roller Cooler, $90 (originally $120) REI Co-op Camp Bed Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad, from $75 (originally from $125) Best Kayak and Paddleboard Deals Courtesy of Rei Lifetime Kayaks Tundra 103 Kayak, $440 (originally $550) TAHE Beach LP2 Tandem Inflatable Kayak With Paddles, $480 (originally $600) Bote Wulf Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard With Paddle, $476 (originally $529) Pau Hana Malibu Classic Stand Up Paddleboard With Paddle, $860 (originally $1,075) Best Women's Shoe Deals Courtesy of Rei Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $109 (originally $145) Saucony Guide 14 Road-Running Shoes, $65 (originally $130) Salomon X Ultra 3 Low Aero Hiking Shoes, $90 (originally $120) Merrell MQM Flex 2 Mid Goretex Hiking Boots, $112 (originally $160) Best Men's Shoe Deals Courtesy of Rei Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots, $112 (originally $150) Merrell Moab 2 Mid Ventilator Hiking Boots, $90 (originally $120) Columbia Liftop III Boots, $55 (originally $110) Altra Escalante 2.5 Road Running Shoes, $76 (originally $130) Best Women's Clothing Deals Courtesy of Rei Athleta Trekkie North Jogger Pants, $67 (originally $89) PrAna Halle Shorts 5" Inseam, $52 (originally $69) TYR SunDefense Long-Sleeve Shirt, $34 (originally $45) The North Face Ridge Full-Zip Hoodie, $74 (originally $149) Best Men's Clothing Deals Courtesy of Rei PrAna Stretch Zion Shorts II, $57 (originally $75) REI Co-op Flash Jacket, $60 (originally $100) REI Co-op Sahara Path Pants, $49 (originally $70) Smartwool Smartloft 60 Insulated Vest, $96 (originally $160) Love a great deal? 