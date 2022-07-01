The 28 Best Deals From REI's Massive Fourth of July Weekend Sale

Shop hiking boots, camping tents, inflatable paddleboards, and more.

Published on July 1, 2022

REI July 4 Sale
Photo: Courtesy of Rei

Whether you're an avid outdoor adventurer or are heading out on your first camping trip this summer, the right gear and apparel will make all the difference in your travel experience. High-quality hiking and camping gear tends to be pricey, but you don't have to break the bank to make sure you're getting the best products — if you know what sales to shop, that is. Right now, REI is holding a massive 4th of July sale, and you can save up to 40 percent on outdoor gear, clothing, footwear, and more. Prices go up on July 4th, so don't wait to shop to ensure you get the best deals.

During this giant savings event, you can shop outdoor essentials from a variety of best-selling, top-rated brands that outdoor enthusiasts love, such as Merrell, Columbia, and Marmot, as well as picks from REI's in-house brand. Tents, sleeping pads, hammocks, and other campground essentials are on sale, as well as lightweight yet durable backpacks to store everything in. For example, you can buy the REI Co-op Groundbreaker 2 Tent for 44 percent off to upgrade your camping experience, or opt for the Kammok Mantis Recycled All-in-One Hammock Tent for $188, down from $250, if you'd prefer to sleep under the stars.

Paddleboards and kayaks are discounted as well, including a well-rated stand up paddleboard that's more $200 off and a durable single-person kayak for 20 percent off. If you'll be headed to the beach, lake, river, or another body of water this summer, now's the perfect time to add a fun watercraft to your gear collection at an impressive price.

You can also score men's and women's Merrell hiking boots for up to 30 percent off, meaning you can add some new trail-ready footwear to your closet for less than $100. Stylish and functional outdoor clothing is also available at a major discount, such as this pair of hiking joggers from Athleta for 25 percent off. And to make sure you stay dry while you're out exploring, check out the REI Co-op Flash Jacket, which is marked down to just $60.

Keep reading for our top picks from REI's 4th of July sale.

Best Hiking Gear Deals

REI July 4 Sale
Courtesy of Rei

Best Camping Gear Deals

REI July 4 Sale
Courtesy of Rei

Best Kayak and Paddleboard Deals

REI July 4 Sale
Courtesy of Rei

Best Women's Shoe Deals

REI July 4 Sale
Courtesy of Rei

Best Men's Shoe Deals

REI July 4 Sale
Courtesy of Rei

Best Women's Clothing Deals

REI July 4 Sale
Courtesy of Rei

Best Men's Clothing Deals

REI July 4 Sale
Courtesy of Rei

