Reformation Just Launched a Sustainable, Size-inclusive Activewear Collection

Reformation is known for its sustainably-made dreamy dresses and flattering denim, always making use of recycled materials. Now, you can add Reformation activewear to your closet thanks to the brand's latest launch. Made with recycled polyester sourced from plastic water bottles, this collection is both stylish and sustainable, and it will be sure to upgrade your wardrobe when it comes to both lounging and working out.
The collection includes two types of activewear: Ecomove and Ecostretch. The first is designed for working out, since it's made from a recycled poly yarn material called Repreve that provides extra support for medium- to high-impact exercise. The latter is made for lounging, as it's designed to be softer and stretchier, with medium-weight jersey made from recycled polyester and spandex. From sports bras to leggings, and even a jumpsuit, this collection offers a wide range of options when it comes to activewear.
The pieces in this college come in seven colors, ranging from black to hot coral, so you'll be sure to find something that fits your style, whether you're looking for a new pair of go-to leggings or a bright matching workout set. The line is also available in sizes XS through 3X, making it one of Reformation's most size-inclusive collections yet.
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces from Reformation's new activewear collection.
To buy: Gwen Ecomove Bra, $48; Ecomove High Rise 7-inch Bike Short, $58; Simone Ecomove Bra, $58; Ecomove High Rise Legging, $88
To buy: Ivy Ecostretch Cropped Tank, $48; Ivy Ecostretch High Rise Legging, $88
To buy: Sammie Ecostretch Bra, $48; Ecostretch High Rise 3-inch Bike Short, $48; Ivy Ecostretch Cropped Tank, $48
