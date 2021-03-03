Reformation Just Launched a Sustainable, Size-inclusive Activewear Collection

The collection includes two types of activewear: Ecomove and Ecostretch. The first is designed for working out, since it's made from a recycled poly yarn material called Repreve that provides extra support for medium- to high-impact exercise. The latter is made for lounging, as it's designed to be softer and stretchier, with medium-weight jersey made from recycled polyester and spandex. From sports bras to leggings, and even a jumpsuit, this collection offers a wide range of options when it comes to activewear.