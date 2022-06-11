I'm a Travel Editor, and These Are the Comfortable Walking Sneakers I'm Packing for Every Trip This Summer
When I was preparing for a trip to France last month, I knew I'd need a pair of sneakers that I could wear just about anywhere and walk for miles in. And since I'd be spending the majority of my time in Paris, I wanted something fashionable enough that wouldn't make me stick out as a tourist, all without compromising on comfort. That's a pretty tough ask, right? Luckily, one pair of sneakers from Reebok did just the trick, providing pain-free wear and making me feel stylish throughout my trip.
The Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers have a retro design with a leather upper, giving them an elevated look compared to many canvas sneakers on the market, as well as subtle branding on the sides and heels. They're available in a variety of colors, although I went with classic cream with green details. They have a durable rubber sole with light traction, as well as an EVA midsole that absorbs impact and offers support. You'll also find a soft padded foam sockliner for extra cushioning.
To buy: amazon.com, $75
I paired the classic lace-up kicks with jeans, sundresses, skirts, and shorts, and was able to match them with outfits for sightseeing and dinners out without ever feeling underdressed. I walked close to 20,000 steps each day, and while I was quite tired after long days of taking in the sights and sounds (and pastries) of Paris, my feet were perfectly comfortable and free of blisters. I wore thin no show socks with them and felt that my feet were able to breathe without ever overheating, and I did not experience any rubbing or friction from the sneakers like I have with many pairs I've worn in the past.
Since I've worn these sneakers every day since I bought them, they did accumulate a bit of dirt and wear, although I was thoroughly impressed with how well they cleaned up after wiping down the exterior of the shoes and running the laces through the washing machine.
But don't just take it from me, more than 6,400 Amazon shoppers rave about the sneakers. One reviewer emphasized their versatility, writing that the shoes "give all my outfits a fun, vintage vibe," and they "go with literally everything and fit perfectly." Another highlighted just how comfortable they are. "The leather and sole are so soft and pliable, they can be worn all day with ease."
Travelers and people who are on their feet all day also attest to the sneakers' cushioning and support. One wrote, "I wore these to a music festival where I stood up for eight hours and walked about 4 miles the first day I got them. My feet were so happy." Another buyer said, "I wear [the shoes] to work for about six hours at a time and my feet feel great," adding that they didn't experience any blisters.
My colleague Rebecca Carhart, a Senior Commerce Writer and Strategist at Travel + Leisure is also a fan of the sneakers. "I just came back from a 10-day trip to Europe, and these Reebok sneakers were a lifesaver," she said. "It was colder out than I expected in Paris and Amsterdam, so I wasn't able to wear any of the sandals I had packed and wore these sneakers every day instead." She also noted that the shoes "were so comfortable" and allowed her to "walk 20,000 steps a day without any foot pain." Plus, just like me, she found them to be incredibly versatile: "And their classic white design paired perfectly with everything else packed in my suitcase."
If you're in the market for a new pair of sneakers that you can dress up or down, don't miss out on this pick from Reebok that offers the perfect balance of comfort and style. Some sizes and colors are selling out on Amazon, so we recommend shopping soon to get your hands on a pair.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.