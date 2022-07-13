This Super Comfortable Athletic Skort Requires 'Zero Adjusting' — and Prices Start At $19

With Prime Day 2022 in its final hours, you're probably scrolling Amazon's fashion pages looking for new clothes to add to your travel wardrobe. Luckily for you, we're here to help. If you're someone who finds yourself intrigued by current athleisure trends or simply needs something comfortable and high-performing for summer activities, you need to check out the RBX Athletic Skort, which is currently on sale for up to 32 percent off.

On-trend with its sporty construction and a favorite for its flattering fit, the RBX Athletic Skort has earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and has been marked down to as little as $19. This Prime member-exclusive deal expires at midnight PT, so make sure that you add it to your cart before the two-day sale event officially ends. And remember, you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now to score this deal.

The discount is applicable to certain size, color, and length combinations of the skort, and we're seeing the biggest savings on the longest version that has a 18-inch inseam — so pay close attention when adding it to your cart.

$19 (originally $27)

In addition to being heavily discounted, the RBX Athletic Skort is a shopper favorite for its compressive mid-rise waistband, which offers the perfect level of support and coverage so you can move freely on the tennis court, the trails, the golf course, and wherever your day brings you. It's made from a polyester-spandex blend that also boosts its stretch and gives the skort its quick-drying capabilities, while also creating a softness and breathability for added comfort.

Speaking of comfort, underneath you'll find a pair of bike shorts so chafing won't slow you down when you're on the move. The built-in shorts also have a discreet pocket that's perfect for keeping your smartphone, keys, wallet, and other essentials close. And, if you choose the longer version of the RBX Athletic Skort, wearers are treated to two additional side pockets.

"[I] love this skort," one Amazon customer exclaimed. "[The] bike shorts underneath fit comfortably around my legs and don't ride up." They also mentioned that it has a "nice waist band [that] doesn't roll down." Similarly, another reviewer highlighted that the shorts required "zero adjusting for 18 holes of golf," and added that the skort "looks good right out of the washer/dryer; no shrinking, pilling, or wrinkling."

$22 (originally $27)

Chiming in, another shopper wrote, "I'll be wearing it all summer long. I've tried on several skorts from different places and this one is by far the best… The length is just what I wanted — not too short to look like a teenager but not too long to look like a granny."

It's also earned a seal of approval from travelers. One buyer said, "I walked all over Spain with it on and there were no ride-ups at all! Great material… I washed [it] in the sink in my room to rewear it again. [It was] Quick drying and ready to go!"

Vouching for its versatility, a reviewer mentioned that the RBX skort is the "perfect wardrobe staple for athletic and casual weekdays [and] weekends." Another shopper added that it's "great for tennis, errands, travel, whatever! [I] love the flexible, breathable fabric." Echoing their review, a customer was happy to report that it's "lightweight and works well in the Texas heat."

Trust us, you'll have no trouble implementing the RBX Athletic skort into your wardrobe. Get one while it's on sale for up to 32 percent off for Prime Day now before the price goes back up.