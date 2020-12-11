Furniture, mattress, and home decor superstore Raymour & Flanigan will be bringing its customers some extra holiday spirit this December. Not only are orders 15 to 20 percent off, but those who benefit from a personal home delivery, from dining tables to mattresses and even Christmas trees, may be delivered by holiday elves (or rather, delivery professionals acutely disguised as holiday elves) next week between Dec. 15 and 17.
For those who find themselves quarantined, a little extra holiday cheer can go a long way. If you find yourself in need of a new bookcase for all the books you devoured this year, or should you be redesigning your home office for 2021, you can now enter your order for a chance to have it delivered by some very spiritedly-dressed delivery professionals.
Related: More home decor we love
You can expect the same quality delivery Raymour & Flanigan offers year round, but by shopping via the promotional page's link, you can save at least 15 percent on your order. Once it's placed, fill out the form on the same page with your order number and find yourself waiting by your front door next week like a kid on Christmas.
Have kids around for the holidays this year? The experience of having holiday elves knock on your door in itself is a gift to them — so get a bit of what you want and give them something that will excite them deep into the new year.
This promotion only applies to orders placed through Sunday, Dec. 13, so don't wait to take advantage of this adorable holiday event while it lasts. Read on to shop some of our favorites on the Raymour & Flanigan website, from holiday decor to timeless pieces for the home.
All prices below do not account for the additional 15 to 20 percent off Raymour & Flanigan is offering sitewide, so keep in mind that the prices will lower at checkout.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.