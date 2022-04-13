Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton Have Been Spotted in These Stylish Sunglasses — and They're Up to 60% Off
Whether you're embarking on a beach vacation or running errands close to home, a good pair of sunglasses will take you far. But with so many options on the market — square, round, aviator, and more — and many with high price tags, it can be hard to find a pair that fits your style and budget.
Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton love Ray-Bans, and for good reason. The brand makes both classic and modern styles that will fit nearly any shopper's style. And although they can be quite pricey, tons of pairs are deeply discounted at Nordstrom Rack right now. In fact, some of our favorites are up to 60 percent off. That means you can score a stylish pair of sunnies for less than $100 when you shop now.
But, we're not sure how long this sale will last, so we recommend shopping soon to make sure you don't miss out on these deals and to secure your favorite pair before it's gone for good. Keep scrolling for some of the best deals on Ray-Bans at Nordstrom Rack.
Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
The classic frames that Witherspoon has been spotted wearing are on sale right now for 59 percent off. They have an acetate frame and 100 percent UV protection, which helps reduce glare and eye strain. Right now, you have two color options at the discounted price — tortoise shell and black.
Shoppers rave about this pair, with one saying it "fits [my] face perfectly" and is "super lightweight." Another added that they're "flattering, functional, versatile, and really well made."
Ray-Ban Erika Classic 54mm Sunglasses
For a more modern look, check out these metal frames with a keyhole nose bridge and stylish blue lenses. They're available in dark brown and red, so whether you're looking for neutral sunglasses that'll go with everything or a statement piece, you'll be able to find it in this pair.
Shoppers have plenty of compliments for the frames, with one calling them "very comfortable" and another saying "what I really like is how lightweight they are!"
Ray-Ban 54mm Square Sunglasses
If square lenses are more your style, don't miss out on this pair while it's on sale for 44 percent off. The lightweight nylon-based frames come in classic tortoise shell while brown-tinted lenses offer a monochromatic modern look.
Several reviewers mentioned how lightweight these frames are, and one even went as far as to say that "these glasses are so light in weight you don't even know you're wearing them!"
More Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals
