These Waterproof Socks Are a Must-have for Adventure Travel — and They’re Available on Amazon 

Whether you're hiking the trails near your home or heading out on an off-the-grid camping trip, having the right gear is imperative to having a successful trip. And since we can't always plan our trips around the weather, it never hurts to be prepared for rain, snow, and any other conditions that might impact your activity. And with that, we found a pair of waterproof socks on Amazon that reviewers love for all kinds of adventure travel.
The Randy Sun Waterproof Socks were made for all types of outdoor activities, from hiking to kayaking to playing golf in wet weather conditions. They're made with three layers of nylon, polyester, and elastane, offering a truly waterproof yet breathable feel. A lightweight cushioned sole and seamless toe make for an even more comfortable fit. Cool Max Core technology allows for 360-degree air circulation, so in addition to staying dry, your feet will remain a comfortable temperature. The socks are available in in four sizes and 17 colors, so you'll be sure to find a pair (or several) that fit your style.
To buy: amazon.com, from $19
Amazon shoppers are clearly impressed with these socks, seeing as they have nearly 1,000 five-star reviews. "I just want to say that these things are AWESOME," one reviewer wrote. "I honestly had no clue that waterproof socks existed, [but] I saw rain in the forecast for a bike tour I was doing and decided to take a chance and Google waterproof socks and these came up...The bike ride rained from beginning to end, roughly four hours in the rain, my shoes were soaked, I could see the water coming out as I stepped. But my feet were dry," they continued.
Another shopper raved about these socks after putting them to the ultimate test. "I bought these socks so I can still wear my Chaco sandals despite conditions. I have to wear my sandals when I run and hike because of the arch support, but that means that when it's muddy or snowy, my feet freeze. I took these out trail running in both crazy Sedona mud and about 13" of snow and my feet stayed perfectly dry and even pretty warm."
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.