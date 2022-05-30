Travelers Love These Comfortable, Durable Water Shoes for Summertime Adventures — and They're on Sale Now
If you'll be headed to the beach, lake, or practically any body of water this summer, a good pair of waterproof shoes will take you far. When shopping, you'll want to look for a pair that's comfortable and well-fitting while providing plenty of traction as you traverse rocks, paddleboard, kayak, and more. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a water shoe that is quick-drying and protective, and some colors and sizes are even on sale right now for as little as $24. For that price, you might even want to buy a pair for the whole family before your next trip.
The Racqua Water Shoes for men and women have a breathable mesh upper that fully covers your feet, giving you the protection of a sneaker while allowing for comfortable airflow. You'll also find a durable rubber outsole that's lightweight but provides plenty of traction (including on all five toes) and a comfortable grip. Several small drainage holes ensure that excess water escapes the shoes while still protecting your feet. The shoes have a slip-on design that offers a secure fit and makes them easy to take on and off while you're on the go (a must if you're one to take frequent dips in the ocean throughout a day at the beach).
They're available in 12 color combinations, including basic black and navy, as well as bolder options like bright blue and orange. The water shoes have unisex sizing, ranging from women's 5.5/men's 4.5 to women's 16/men's 15.
More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these water shoes, with many complimenting how helpful they are on outdoor adventures. One reviewer who wore the shoes on a recent vacation in the Caribbean said the waterproof kicks are "spectacular." They added, "From sandy beaches to asphalt to rock formations, I was able to walk around all over without burning, scraping, or hurting my feet in any way." Another traveler wrote that they wore the water shoes on a trip "where we had to climb up mountains for ziplining and walk through an underground cave, and they were amazing!"
Wearers also compliment how comfortable the shoes feel, which is key if you'll be wearing them for long periods of time while swimming, tidepooling, boating, and doing other outdoor activities. One buyer who went up two sizes for extra room said they're "perfect for walking. The best shoe for us seniors who hate to have our toes smashed." A final shopper noted that "they are quick to dry and easy to pack," meaning you won't have to worry about uncomfortably traipsing around in soggy footwear for the rest of the day after your water activity.
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $29)
If you're looking for a pair of water shoes for your next vacation, or a pair that you can wear all summer long for outdoor adventures at home, don't miss out on this affordable pair from Racqua, especially while some pairs are on sale for just $24.
