This $60 Cashmere Sweatshirt Is a Must-Have Addition to Your Fall Wardrobe
Now that fall is upon us, it's time to give your closet a seasonal refresh. That can be as simple as adding a new sweater, like this cashmere sweatshirt-cut version from Quince, to your wardrobe. Available in a variety of colors, it has a fitted cut that's easy to dress up or down to match your style.
The Quince Shrunken Cashmere Sweatshirt is made from 100 percent Mongolian cashmere, which means it's soft, breathable yet warm, and resistant to pilling. Its lightweight nature makes it a great layering piece, which is crucial while traveling, especially if you're trying to pack light. It has a high-neck cut with a subtle v-stitch, plus ribbed details on the hems that offer a casual yet polished look.
The sweater is available in 10 colors, including neutrals like heather gray, navy blue, and oatmeal, as well as more unique shades like sage green and steel blue. It comes in sizes XS to XL, though it has a slightly cropped fit, so the brand recommends sizing up if you want a bit more coverage. A handy size chart on the Quince website will help you find the right fit.
To buy: onequince.com, $60 (originally $100)
Shoppers love this sweatshirt, giving it an average 4.7-star rating on the site. One person said, "FAIR WARNING: Buy one and you are going to want them all."
Another reviewer emphasized why the sweater has become a wardrobe staple. "It's modern and stylish without being fad-ish, the 'sweatshirt' like detailing is great and adds to the stylishness. It's soft and warm, and nice enough that I usually feel like I can wear it for work as well as just chilling and being cozy. It immediately became a go-to."
If you're looking to update your wardrobe with comfortable yet stylish clothing for the season, a sweatshirt-like sweater in ultra-soft cashmere is a great place to start — especially when it's as well-priced as this $60 option from Quince.
