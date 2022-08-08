This $35 Lightweight Linen Shirt Is Perfect for Summer Travel

It's no secret that linen is a go-to material for summer, since it's lightweight, quick-drying, and comfortable to wear in warm (and even hot) temperatures. Now that we're in the thick of the warm weather months, you've probably got a few wardrobe essentials that you reach for when temperatures rise. But if you're still on the hunt for comfortable and stylish summer basics, you'll want to check out this sleek and surprisingly affordable linen top from Quince. The brand is known for its sustainably made and well-priced basics, including a collection of linen pieces that are perfect for summer travel.

The Quince 100 Percent European Linen Short Sleeve Shirt has a button-down style with a boxy fit and notched collar. Given its slightly oversized cut, the shirt will remain breathable in the heat and move with you, whether you're boarding a flight, sightseeing, or heading out to dinner. Since it's made from eco-friendly, European flax, you can rest assured that the fabric will feel soft on your skin and wick away sweat and moisture (a great choice for long travel days). It's easy to pair with a variety of clothing items, including jeans, shorts, and skirts — you could even wear it unbuttoned and layer it over top of tanks and dresses. And the cherry on top of its convenience is that the shirt is machine washable and you can easily shake out wrinkles or make them disappear with a portable wrinkle-release spray.

The top comes in six colors, including basics like black and white, as well as slightly bolder options like light blue and terracotta. It's available in sizes XS to XL, and a size chart from the brand with measurements will help you find the right fit.

Shoppers rave about this top, with many complimenting its beautiful look and comfortable fit. "This linen is the best of the best! The quality and price are unbeatable," one reviewer wrote. Another added that it's a "gorgeous shirt, can be dressed up or down, and is super comfortable."

A third buyer emphasized that it's a great option for summertime wear, writing that it's "very comfortable" and "cool in warm weather." Similarly, one reviewer quipped that wearing the shirt is a "comfortable and stylish way to endure a heatwave." A final wearer mentioned that they "bought this along with the matching shorts as part of a set — it's the perfect summer outfit!"

If you're looking for a lightweight button-down top that you can pair with practically any outfit this summer, and well into fall, don't miss out on this shopper-loved pick from Quince. At just $35, you might even want to add multiple colors to your closet. And if you're a fan of this short-sleeve style, check out the brand's long-sleeve linen button-down to add to your travel wardrobe.

