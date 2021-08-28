Shoppers Love This Lightweight, Breathable Linen Shirt — and It's More Affordable Than You'd Think
Whether you're returning to the office and finally need to break out your work clothes again or simply prefer to live in breezy tops that look like they're straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie, a linen blouse is a wardrobe staple for late summer and early fall. Quince is one of our favorite brands for stylish, affordable, and sustainably and ethically made clothing, and this long sleeve linen button-down is no exception.
The 100 percent Organic Linen Long Sleeve Shirt is, as its name suggests, made from European flax linen that's soft, breathable, durable, and hypoallergenic. Linen is an ideal fabric to wear in warmer weather since it's lightweight and absorbent. It's also a great option for travel because of its lightweight feel and how easy it is to layer. And although linen tends to wrinkle, that's nothing a wrinkle release spray or portable iron can't fix.
The shirt features a relaxed fit, which reviewers often describe as a bit oversized, that you can easily dress up or down. The shirt is available in four colors: light blue, white, black, and khaki, so you'll be sure to find one that fits your style.
To buy: onequince.com, $35
And shoppers agree that this linen shirt is a wardrobe staple, giving it hundreds of positive reviews on Quince's website. One shopper described this shirt as "comfy, relaxed, [and] easy," going on to say that "these shirts are so comfortable and versatile. Easy to style into a professional or laidback look and cool enough to keep buttoned up, protecting me from the sun, without getting too hot. Love them!"
Another reviewer specifically complimented the comfortable feel of this shirt. "I have very sensitive skin and usually anything other than cotton makes me feel itchy, but I'm happy to say after a quick wash this shirt is very comfy," they wrote. "[It's] honestly the best clothing purchase I've made in a while."If you're looking for a new wardrobe staple that you can wear anywhere from the airplane to the office, you'll want to check out this stylish, affordable button-down top from Quince, as well as the rest of the brand's organic linen collection.
