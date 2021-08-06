This Ultra-soft Cashmere Wrap Is Perfect for Chilly Flights
If you're a frequent traveler, you know just how cold airplane cabins can be. It's easy to want to wrap yourself up in your coziest blanket while you're flying, but toting a bulky blanket on a flight doesn't make the most sense, especially if you're trying to pack light. That's why a cashmere wrap is the perfect addition to your travel wardrobe — you can use it as a blanket on the plane and wear it multiple ways once you've reached your destination. Not to mention, a cozy cashmere wrap is a must-have WFH and office accessory.
We found a 100 percent cashmere wrap from Quince that's not only supremely soft and cozy, but it's also surprisingly affordable at just $100.
The Quince Cashmere Wrap is made from ethically-sourced 100 percent Mongolian cashmere with a light to medium weight that's warm yet breathable, and made for layering. Its dimensions are 86 by 25.5 inches, so it's large enough to use multiple ways, whether it's a scarf, wrap, or even a blanket on particularly chilly flights. It's also designed to retain its shape and resist pilling, making it a long-lasting travel companion.
The wrap is available in six colors: heather grey, camel, light pink, ivory, black, and oatmeal. So you'll be sure to find one that fits your travel style.
To buy: onequince.com, $100
Shoppers rave about this wrap on Quince's website, noting that it's perfect for travel, working from home, and outdoor events during any season. "I love my wrap. I purchased the camel [color] and [I] love wearing it with jeans and [just] about any top," one reviewer wrote. "I also wear it as a scarf. I have a LOT of Quince cashmere, love them all."
Another shopper complimented the quality and value of this wrap. "I loved using this as a blanket on a recent trip, and it's so buttery soft — and it's a great deal on top of that. Highly recommend!"
If you're in the market for a versatile cashmere wrap that you can take on your next trip, this ultra-soft yet well-priced option from Quince is a must-have. And if you're a fan of this piece, you'll want to check out the rest of Quince's cashmere collection, which includes everything from sweaters to bathrobes, and even sweatpants.
