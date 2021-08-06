This Ultra-soft Cashmere Wrap Is Perfect for Chilly Flights

If you're a frequent traveler, you know just how cold airplane cabins can be. It's easy to want to wrap yourself up in your coziest blanket while you're flying, but toting a bulky blanket on a flight doesn't make the most sense, especially if you're trying to pack light. That's why a cashmere wrap is the perfect addition to your travel wardrobe — you can use it as a blanket on the plane and wear it multiple ways once you've reached your destination. Not to mention, a cozy cashmere wrap is a must-have WFH and office accessory.