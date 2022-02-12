This Shopper-loved Cashmere Brand Has a Pullover Sweater That's More Affordable Than You'd Think

It's never too late in the season to add an ultra-soft sweater to your wardrobe. Before you start scouring sale sections for more affordable versions of the picks you've been eyeing all winter, we recommend heading over to Quince to browse its lineup of well-made, affordable cashmere. The brand is always expanding its core collection that started out with its classic $50 cashmere crewneck, and one of its more recent additions is this fisherman-style pullover hoodie that you'll want to cozy up in ASAP. And at $120, it'll keep you warm for many seasons to come without breaking the bank.