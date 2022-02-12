This Shopper-loved Cashmere Brand Has a Pullover Sweater That's More Affordable Than You'd Think
It's never too late in the season to add an ultra-soft sweater to your wardrobe. Before you start scouring sale sections for more affordable versions of the picks you've been eyeing all winter, we recommend heading over to Quince to browse its lineup of well-made, affordable cashmere. The brand is always expanding its core collection that started out with its classic $50 cashmere crewneck, and one of its more recent additions is this fisherman-style pullover hoodie that you'll want to cozy up in ASAP. And at $120, it'll keep you warm for many seasons to come without breaking the bank.
The Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Pullover Hoodie features an oversized, slightly boxy fit that allows for comfortable layering underneath. (The brand, and several reviewers, recommend sizing down if you prefer your sweaters to be more fitted.) Just like many of Quince's other pieces, the pullover is made from 100 percent Mongolian cashmere, so you can expect it to be ultra-soft, and warm yet breathable. It's available in four beautiful neutrals — heather gray, ivory, oatmeal, and black — and sizes XS to XL. Plus, Quince provides a handy size chart with measurements to help you find the right fit.
Quince is known for its high-quality yet affordable wardrobe basics, including cashmere sweaters, which is made possible due to the brand's transparent pricing and manufacturer-to-consumer business model. In fact, comparable cashmere sweaters from similar brands tend to be in the more expensive range by hundreds of dollars.
Shoppers rave about the sweater, with many complimenting its soft texture and stylish look. One reviewer called it "a much more elevated take on [a] casual staple." Another person said they love the sweater's oversized fit, noting that it's "extremely soft, fits perfectly, and is very comfy."
Whether you're about to head to a cold-weather destination or could use a new cozy sweater (or two) to wear while working from home, this pick from Quince is a less costly way to see what the cashmere hype is all about. It may be newer to the brand's arsenal of comfy apparel, but it's sure to become a classic in your closet for years.
