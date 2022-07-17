Shoppers Can't Believe That This 'Super Flattering' Linen Tank Is Only $30

Linen and summer go hand in hand. Let's face it, very few fabrics deliver the same breathability. But, finding quality linen pieces at an affordable price point isn't always an easy feat. Well, that was before the Quince European Linen Tank came on the scene. The stylish top is being hailed as the "perfect summer shirt" by shoppers. The best part? It's only $30.

With its eco-friendly 100-percent linen construction, the Quince European Linen Tank boasts an incredibly lightweight and airy feel that will keep you cool when temperatures rise outdoors. This combined with its relaxed fit and classic scoop neckline give the tank an elegant and versatile look, allowing the top to fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. Pair it with shorts and jeans for sightseeing tours, trips to the beach, and other casual outings on vacation, or dress it up with your favorite skirt and sandals for dinner.

Courtesy of Quince

To buy: onequince.com, $30

Summer isn't the only travel season to wear the Quince European Linen Tank, though. It can easily be worn under cardigans and jackets in the spring and fall, as well. Shoppers have their choice of six colors, which includes basics like black and white, as well as muted neutrals such as terracotta, light blue, olive green, and beige. Sizes range from XS to XL.

"This is a classic top that just looks lovely and expensive… but it isn't," one reviewer remarked. Another shopper chimed in, calling the European Linen Tank "very comfortable" and "great for California summer[s]."

Courtesy of Quince

To buy: onequince.com, $30

A third customer wrote, "It is a perfect summer shirt. It works great out and about on its own," adding that it's also a stylish choice for the office. Speaking to its quality, another shopper mentioned that "the shirt is well made and isn't sheer."

Mirroring other reviewers' excitement, a shopper exclaimed, "I can't believe I can wash and dry linen! It's so crisp and so cool on these hot humid days!" Following their review, another buyer was happy to report that the tank "fits true to size and is a super flattering cut."

Courtesy of Quince

To buy: onequince.com, $30

Highlighting its versatility, one wearer added that the European Linen Tank is "perfect for summer outfits whether [that's] shorts, linen trousers, or jeans." Another Quince customer commented that it's made from a "breathable summer fabric, and the white [colorway] makes me feel polished."

Related: The Best Travel Dresses of 2022

Whether you're looking for pieces to build up your travel wardrobe, or just need a flowy top for summer, you can't go wrong with the European Linen Tank. Get one on Quince today for $30 — something tells us that you're going to want more than one color.