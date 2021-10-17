These $90 Cashmere Sweatpants Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

Now that fall is in full swing, it's time to trade in your bike shorts and summer loungewear for your favorite pair of sweats. Cashmere sweatpants may seem a bit extravagant, but as the temperatures continue to dip, they're completely worth indulging in. A pair of cashmere sweats will not only feel warm and cozy as you wear them, but they also offer a more elevated take on the classic loungewear look. We found a pair of cashmere joggers from Quince that offer an impressive blend of style and comfort. Plus, multiple reviewers mention that these luxe sweats make a great gift for practically anyone on your holiday shopping list.