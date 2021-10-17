These $90 Cashmere Sweatpants Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long
Now that fall is in full swing, it's time to trade in your bike shorts and summer loungewear for your favorite pair of sweats. Cashmere sweatpants may seem a bit extravagant, but as the temperatures continue to dip, they're completely worth indulging in. A pair of cashmere sweats will not only feel warm and cozy as you wear them, but they also offer a more elevated take on the classic loungewear look. We found a pair of cashmere joggers from Quince that offer an impressive blend of style and comfort. Plus, multiple reviewers mention that these luxe sweats make a great gift for practically anyone on your holiday shopping list.
The Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants from Quince are made from, as their name suggests, 100 percent Grade A Mongolian cashmere with a weight of 260 grams, which is slightly heavier than most of the brand's cashmere sweaters. The pants feature a jogger style with a wide, stretchy waistband that ties in the front along with ribbed cuffs at the ankles. They have a high-waisted, loose fit that's comfortable enough for lounging but tailored enough to dress up. You'll also find two handy pockets at the hips, making these sweatpants all the more convenient.
The sweatpants are available in five colors: heather gray, black, navy, oatmeal, and camel, so you'll be sure to find a cozy pair that fits your style. They run in sizes XS to XL, and a size chart on the brand's website offers measurements for each size.
To buy: onequince.com, $90
Shoppers give these cashmere joggers high praise, as evidenced by hundreds of positive reviews. "The perfect weight, weave, hand feel, and [they] make me feel comfy, luxurious, and stylish all at the same time," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer emphasized just how versatile the pants are, saying that they "feel good doing everything in these" pants. They continued, "I wear them everywhere, while WFH, [and] out to the garden." A third shopper pointed out that the pants also make a great gift, in addition to an indulgence for yourself. "I ordered these as gifts because I have several pairs and love them," they wrote.
If you're looking for a pair of sweatpants that offer a supremely comfortable feel while remaining impressively stylish, you won't want to spend another day without these cashmere joggers from Quince. Plus, the brand offers a wide variety of other affordable cashmere items, including sweaters, scarves, T-shirts, and more.
