This Cashmere Cardigan Is a Must-have for Your Next Flight — and It's More Affordable Than You'd Think
Whether you're traveling in the heat of summer or the dead of winter, airplanes always seem to be uncomfortably cold. With that in mind, carrying a cozy scarf or sweater is a carry-on must-have, ensuring you'll be warm wherever your travels take you. Luckily, Quince has a variety of high-quality yet affordable cashmere pieces in its collection, including an open cardigan that's stylish yet cozy enough to feel like you're wearing a blanket.
The Quince Mongolian Cashmere Open Cardigan Sweater features an open front style with a shawl collar, ribbed trim, and pockets. All of these details combined make the sweater supremely cozy, so it's the perfect accessory for keeping warm on chilly flights. It's made from 100 percent Grade A Mongolian cashmere that's both sustainably and ethically sourced, and offers a soft feel wear after wear.
The sweater is available in three colors: heather grey, oatmeal, and black — so it will easily fit into your travel wardrobe. You can shop this sweater in sizes XS to XL, and a size chart on Quince's website with measurements will help you find the right fit when shopping online.
To buy: onequince.com, $100
Shoppers agree that this sweater is a versatile wardrobe staple. "[It has a] flattering cut that can be dressed up or down. Quality fabric and great style," one reviewer wrote. "[I] love the length and pockets."
Whether you're looking for a sweater to wear on your next flight or one you can wear all winter long this stylish, well-made cashmere option can do both — and won't break the bank. In fact, at just $100, you might want to add more than one color to your wardrobe.
And if you're in the market to add more cashmere to your closet as fall approaches, take a look at the rest of Quince's collection, which includes a variety of high-quality cashmere pieces, like a crewneck sweater for just $50, a turtleneck for $65, and even cashmere jogger-style sweatpants for $90.
