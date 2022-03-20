Amazon Shoppers Love This Affordable $38 Lululemon Jacket Dupe

Well-made, comfortable activewear can really take your workouts to the next level, in addition to being cozy loungewear you can wear at home and while traveling. But many active brands are often expensive, and some don't even have lasting quality. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a sleek zip-up jacket that rivals far pricier competitors, with many pointing out that it's a much more affordable take on Lululemon's popular Define Jacket. Some even say it's better than Lululemon. The brand-name version goes for $118, compared to the Amazon style that starts at just $38, and we have a feeling you might even want to pick it up in multiple colors.