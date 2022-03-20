Amazon Shoppers Love This Affordable $38 Lululemon Jacket Dupe
Well-made, comfortable activewear can really take your workouts to the next level, in addition to being cozy loungewear you can wear at home and while traveling. But many active brands are often expensive, and some don't even have lasting quality. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a sleek zip-up jacket that rivals far pricier competitors, with many pointing out that it's a much more affordable take on Lululemon's popular Define Jacket. Some even say it's better than Lululemon. The brand-name version goes for $118, compared to the Amazon style that starts at just $38, and we have a feeling you might even want to pick it up in multiple colors.
The Queenieke Women's Sports Jacket is made from a soft, stretchy, and sweat-wicking blend of polyester and spandex with a flattering slim fit that sits close to the body. Because of its sleek cut, the jacket is a great layering piece, since you can easily throw it on over a tank or sports bra or wear it under a heavier jacket for extra warmth while you're on the go. Plus, the material resists wrinkles, allowing you to pack it in your suitcase or purse with ease. There's also a breathable mesh panel on the back of the jacket that will keep you cool during workouts, as well as thumbholes in the sleeves and built-in mittens to keep your hands warm on chilly days.
The Lululemon dupe jacket is available in 37 colors, including basics like black and navy, as well as bolder options like light purple and a blue tie-dye print. There are also hooded and cropped versions you can choose from in select colorways. It runs in sizes XS to XXL, and customers recommend sizing up if you want a little more freedom in your movement or simply prefer looser-fitting layers.
Shoppers love the jacket, confirming that it looks far more expensive than it really is. "It looks so similar to Lululemon's Define line," one reviewer wrote, adding that "it's very well made" and that they "will be getting it in all the colors." Another wearer said they were "blown away by the quality of this activewear jacket." They specifically complimented the details, saying they "love the thumbholes and bonus pullover mittens for those extra cold mornings." And if you're looking for "Lululemon quality without the price tag," buyers say you've found it with this jacket.
Whether you plan to wear the jacket on daily runs and hikes or bring it on an upcoming trip, shoppers rave about its versatility. A customer confirmed that it's "not bulky" and said it's a "great layer for travel." Plus, it holds up well over time, according to a shopper who's had it for more than a year. "I've washed it so many times due to workouts, hikes, and casual [wear] and it still looks like new," they wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, $38
Since this affordable jacket has garnered the approval of Lululemon fans and loyalists, it's only a matter of time before the secret is out (as well as stock). If you're looking for a sleek active jacket that you can wear to a yoga class or on a long-haul flight, don't miss out on this affordable pick from Queenieke, available for just $38 on Amazon.
