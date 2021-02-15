These Ultra-soft Pajamas Make Me Feel Like I’m Staying at a Luxury Hotel

Matching pajamas are one of those small luxuries that make you feel like you have your life together, even if you're still, in 2021, adjusting to your home becoming your office and the biggest thrill of your day is often watching Jeopardy! live. (That last part might be just me). But thanks to a collaboration between Purple, a company known for its mattresses, and Sleepy Jones, a luxury sleepwear and loungewear brand, I've found the only pajamas I'll ever need. And they do, in fact, make me feel like I have my life together.