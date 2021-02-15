These Ultra-soft Pajamas Make Me Feel Like I’m Staying at a Luxury Hotel

At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
Matching pajamas are one of those small luxuries that make you feel like you have your life together, even if you're still, in 2021, adjusting to your home becoming your office and the biggest thrill of your day is often watching Jeopardy! live. (That last part might be just me). But thanks to a collaboration between Purple, a company known for its mattresses, and Sleepy Jones, a luxury sleepwear and loungewear brand, I've found the only pajamas I'll ever need. And they do, in fact, make me feel like I have my life together.
The Sleepy Jones + Purple Pajamas are made from the same material as Purple's SoftStretch Sheets, which is a blend of rayon from bamboo viscose, polyester, and spandex. That means these pajamas are not only ultra-soft and silky-feeling on the skin, but they're also moisture-wicking and breathable, making them an ideal pick for hot sleepers. The set comes with a button-up top featuring stylish contrast piping, as well as elastic-waist bottoms with a drawstring. They're available in lilac and light blue for women, and light blue and grey for men, in sizes small through XL.
And as someone who's formerly often worn t-shirts and athletic shorts to bed, I can't imagine wearing anything else now that I've felt how luxurious these pajamas are. And as an added bonus, something about a matching pajama set makes me feel like I'm staying in a luxury hotel suite, even when I'm very much in my own apartment.
To buy: Sleepy Jones + Purple Pajamas, purple.com, $129
