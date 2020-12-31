This Smart Home Fragrance Device Is the Safest, Most Effective Alternative to Candles That We Know Of

I love scents. I'm a candle fiend (much like the rest of the Travel + Leisure team), but I'm also a klutz, so I've definitely set each of my last three apartments on fire in some small capacity with the help of a candle. I've searched high and low for an alternative that's safer but just as exciting to use and with just as much scent pay-off. This is how I landed on the Pura Smart Home Diffuser, and it's changed the ambiance of my home for good.
The Pura Smart Home Diffuser device holds two fragrances of your choice, so you can change up the mood in your home (or room to room) whenever you want. And because the device communicates with your phone, the Pura app, and your home WiFi, you can choose which scents are diffused when and where in your home. When you're not at home, you can pause your Pura to save your scents and schedule for the device to begin diffusing again when you plan to return.
The best part about it is that you can shop for your next scent refills from brands like Brooklyn Candle Studio, NEST, LAFCO New York, capri BLUE, and other sought-after fragrance labels directly in the Pura app (or just as easily on Amazon as an add-on when you place your next order).
For the snowy season, I've been religiously diffusing Thymes' Frasier Fir. But, Pura's latest collaboration with Southern California-based interior designer Becki Owens, which includes fragrances like Coconut Calm and Vanilla Berry, are already getting me excited for spring.
Read on to shop the Pura device and some of our favorite accompanying scents.
