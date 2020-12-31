This Smart Home Fragrance Device Is the Safest, Most Effective Alternative to Candles That We Know Of

The Pura Smart Home Diffuser device holds two fragrances of your choice, so you can change up the mood in your home (or room to room) whenever you want. And because the device communicates with your phone, the Pura app, and your home WiFi, you can choose which scents are diffused when and where in your home. When you're not at home, you can pause your Pura to save your scents and schedule for the device to begin diffusing again when you plan to return.