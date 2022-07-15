I'm a Shopping Editor, and My Favorite Puma Running Shoes Are 35% Off at Zappos Right Now

Whether you're an avid runner or someone who enjoys a brisk walk at home and while traveling, a good pair of running shoes is a must-have. After all, no one wants sore or blistered feet while sightseeing or running around town. But with so many options on the market, many of them quite pricey, it can be hard to find the right pair for you.

As a shopping editor, I've tested out plenty of running shoes and comfy sneakers over the years, and I'm always looking for a pair that offers support, cushioning, and style, while allowing me to walk comfortably all day. So when Puma offered to send me a pair of one of their new styles — and a female-specific design, at that — to try, I was game.

Related: The Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Travel

The Puma Run XX Nitro Running Shoes are made with breathable mesh uppers to keep your feet cool, as well as lightweight foam midsoles that provide responsive cushioning. There are also removable insoles, which I happen to like, although if you'd prefer to add your own orthotic insoles, you can definitely do so. The fact that the insoles are removable also means that you can take them out and wash them in order to make sure your shoes stay fresh (a must if you'll be putting them to the test all summer long).

Fast forward to today (after testing these sneakers for the last two months): I'm happy to report that I've found my new favorite comfy shoe from Puma. And as luck would have it, the running shoes are on sale right now for up to 35 percent off, making it the perfect time to scoop up a pair for yourself.

Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $86 (originally $130)

I love how cushioned the shoes feel, giving me, quite literally, a spring in my step, as well as a secure fit. To top it all off, the deep orchid, metallic silver, and black colorway is stunning, and it adds a bold pop of color to my typically neutral activewear.

Living in New York City, I'm constantly walking, so when I'm headed out to explore my neighborhood or walk around Prospect Park in Brooklyn for exercise, I always feel confident that sore feet will be the least of my worries when I wear these shoes.

They're available in three colors at Zappos: a bright pink/purple, lavender with orange details, and white with light blue details. They run in sizes 5.5 to 11, and I feel they are true to size. Some size and color combinations are selling out, so we recommend shopping soon to make sure you score this impressive deal.

Related: Travelers Say These $17 Slip-on Sneakers Are Perfect for Walking Tours

Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $86 (originally $130)

Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $105 (originally $130)

If you're looking for a pair of comfy, cushioned running shoes, don't miss out on this pick from Puma, especially while they're on sale for as little as $86 at Zappos. You might even want to add more than one color to your cart!

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.