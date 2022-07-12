Golfers Say These Comfy Cleated Shoes Improved Their Game — and They're 33% Off for Prime Day

Many people think that clubs are the most important golf gear you can own, but avid players know that the right footwear is not to be overlooked. After all, you need a solid and supportive foundation to help you land a hole-in-one, right? If you've been let down by your go-to golf shoes, now's the perfect time to upgrade, as today marks the beginning of Prime Day 2022, and there are hundreds of golf gear deals just waiting to be explored. Featured in the sale are the Puma Ignite Pwradpt Caged Golf Shoes, which are up to 33 percent off right now.

Available in sizes 7 to 14, with wide and extra-wide widths available, the popular Puma golf shoes are a favorite among shoppers for their supportive and high-performing design. In fact, several avid golfers have dubbed them the ″most comfortable shoes″ they've played in.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $150)

The secret to the cleated Puma Ignite Pwradpt Caged Golf Shoes unmatched comfort lies in its secure fit with material that wraps around the shoe to cradle your foot.This combined with the shoes' deep heel cups lock your feet in place and keeps you stable while walking the course and swinging your clubs.

Additionally, the shoes feature midsoles with foot-contouring foam that provides long-lasting cushioning while giving you a springy pep in your step. And, thanks to the strategically placed syntheticstrips around the shoes, they'll remain durable and you won't have to worry about them fraying or wearing out in high-stress areas. Plus, the cleats are enhanced with Puma's Pwradapt three-dimensional technology, meaning that you'll have strong traction and additional cushioning to boost your comfort — even during long days on the course.

Courtesy of Amazon

"These Puma golf shoes hug my feet and are very secure as I swing through my swing," a reviewer was happy to report. Another shopper mentioned that the inside is roomy enough to accommodate their orthotic insoles, adding that they were impressed with the "traction on drives that these soft spikes deliver." A third customer shared that the shoes are "sharp and super comfortable for 18 holes," and another buyer exclaimed that they're "comfy right out of the box."

Several reviewers have gone as far to say that they've noticed a change in their performance since switching to the shoes. "[I've] hit so many birdies now with these," one shopper wrote. Another customer chimed in, adding that their boyfriend "always says how comfy they are and thinks they helped his game."

Courtesy of Amazon

And, while the Puma Ignite Pwradpt Caged Golf Shoes aren't advertised as being waterproof, a golfer mentioned that "my feet have stayed perfectly dry" in the shoes when they wore them on "very wet grass" during early morning putting. Further vouching for their traction, another Amazon shopper said that they "offer great support on the uneven lies on my mountain home course" and have excellent "grip on slick trails."

Looking for a secret weapon to improve your game? Well, it sounds like you need the Puma Ignite Pwradpt Caged Golf Shoes. Get a pair today while they're up to 33 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. And remember, it's never too late to sign up for a Prime membership; start your free 30-day trial right now so you can be privy to even more amazing golf deals.