7 Items T+L Editors Always Pack to Avoid Travel Mishaps

"This is the best stain-removing formula I've ever tried, bar none. As someone who is prone to accidents and spills, whether or not there's even a reason for them, I'm familiar with consequential stains. This stuff is completely natural and essential oil-based, but it works like it contains every harsh chemical known to man. I've watched it dissolve everything from blood and tree sap to caked-on mud (tell me you're a camping novice without telling me you're a camping novice). If I'm checking a bag, this 8-ounce bottle goes in, scrubby top and all. If I'm packing light, I'll decant some of the highly-concentrated potion into a smaller TSA-approved container." — Kendall Cornish, ecommerce editor