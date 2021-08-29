7 Items T+L Editors Always Pack to Avoid Travel Mishaps
When you're traveling, there are plenty of speed bumps you can run into along the way, ranging in severity from wrinkled clothing to blisters to a stolen wallet. Luckily, there are also plenty of products on the market that are designed to help avoid or deal with travel mishaps. And who better to ask about these must-haves than our very own Travel + Leisure editors? With items like a portable iron and an indestructible carry-on case, you'll be sure to find a new travel essential on this list.
Keep reading for T+L editors' favorite products that help avoid travel mishaps.
Horizn Studios Waterproof Ballistic Nylon Top Case
"Waterproof and made of the same material as bullet-proof vests, Horizn's Top Case is an indestructible mini carry-on where I know I can store my most delicate and precious items without worry. Plus, it sits right on top of my suitcase, so it's tough to lose — no matter how hectic a day at the airport gets." — Nina Ruggiero, deputy digital editor
To buy: horizn-studios.com, from $57 (originally $85)
Downy Wrinkle Release Spray
"There's nothing worse than opening your suitcase, pulling out the dress you were planning to wear to dinner, only to realize it's completely wrinkled after being folded for hours. That's why I never travel without a wrinkle release spray. This one from Downy comes in a miniature size that's perfect for storing in your toiletry bag, and it will nearly instantly bring your wrinkly clothes back to life." — Madeline Diamond, ecommerce writer
To buy: amazon.com, $10 for pack of three 3-ounce bottles
Melaleuca Ecosense PreSpot Stain Remover
"This is the best stain-removing formula I've ever tried, bar none. As someone who is prone to accidents and spills, whether or not there's even a reason for them, I'm familiar with consequential stains. This stuff is completely natural and essential oil-based, but it works like it contains every harsh chemical known to man. I've watched it dissolve everything from blood and tree sap to caked-on mud (tell me you're a camping novice without telling me you're a camping novice). If I'm checking a bag, this 8-ounce bottle goes in, scrubby top and all. If I'm packing light, I'll decant some of the highly-concentrated potion into a smaller TSA-approved container." — Kendall Cornish, ecommerce editor
To buy: amazon.com, $18
Mack's Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs
"Everyone will tell you to pack earplugs for a long flight, but the true next-level travel hack is to follow the rule from elementary school: You've got to bring enough for everybody. That's why I always pack a fistfull of earplugs just in case. After all, if there's a noisy disturbance on your flight that's keeping your whole row or section awake, your own silent bliss will be short-lived. Pack a pocketful of these lightweight numbers, and you may end up as the hero on your next red eye." — Paul Brady, articles editor
To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $11)
Usams Multi-device Charging Cable
"I'm fastidious about never leaving for a trip without all of my essential devices fully charged, but let's be real — the batteries hardly ever last as long as you hope or expect. That's why I always keep a multi-device charging cable in my purse or underseat bag. I prefer ones on the longer side, just in case I need to charge up at the gate area and can't get a seat right next to an outlet." — Sarah Bruning, senior editor
To buy: amazon.com, $15
Band-Aid Blister Pads
"No matter how much I break in my shoes before a trip, I frequently end up with painful blisters. My best advice for anyone with similarly sensitive feet is to always have some blister pads or moleskin on hand so you can protect your feet as soon as you feel a blister coming on. That way you can prevent it from getting any worse, so you don't have to limp around as you explore a new city." — Elizabeth Rhodes, associate digital editor
To buy: amazon.com, $5
The Nori Press
"Even though I try to keep my clothes packed neatly in my suitcase, wrinkles are inevitable when I travel. That's where this handy, travel-friendly iron from Nori comes in. With six fabric settings — for everything from silk to denim — and the option for steam, the Nori Press makes it super easy to touch up your garments on the go. The best part? You don't even have to deal with a clunky ironing board, so it's quick and painless." — Elizabeth Rhodes, associate digital editor
To buy: nori.co, $120
