The 10 Products T+L Readers Loved Most in March 2021

It's official. Spring has sprung, and Travel + Leisure readers' recent purchases reflect the excitement in the air surrounding warm-weather exploring. That said, quite a few of our readers' chosen products in March aid in seeking calm and relaxation, and not necessarily in ways they may have before (like beach vacations and last-minute getaways).
CBD and calming ingredient-based products for both our readers and their pets have been flying off e-shelves right alongside sleep masks and compression socks (an evergreen favorite). Read on to discover the top 10 products among T+L readers in March of 2021.
2021 hasn't exactly been all that zen so far, so many readers are reaching for these quality CBD gummies by Highline Wellness. As our readers' most-loved product in March, these calming cannabidiol chews are not worth missing.
To buy: highlinewellness.com, $35
Happy dog, happy life. We're spending even more time with our furry loved ones these days, and as our stress levels fluctuate, often so do theirs. These chews by Zesty Paws are known to give dogs relief from ailing anxieties and daily stressors.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
As vaccines become more and more attainable in the U.S., travelers are finally preparing for trips again, shopping to replace the carry-ons and luggage they may have tossed or meant to replace months ago. Whether shopping for luggage to fit your budget or for the best in its category, we've got you covered.
To buy: Travelpro Platinum Elite-Softside Expandable Spinner, amazon.com, $212 (originally $300)
T+L readers are trading in their pandemic winter sweats for more stylish pieces these days, and trendy British brand River Island's launch at Nordstrom saw quite a few sales from readers in March.
To buy: Tie Dye Swirl Hoodie, nordstrom.com, $60
While sunscreen is useful year-round, many of us are finding ourselves finally out of the house a bit more as the weather warms. This reef-safe sunscreen is a year-after-year favorite for a reason.
To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $24)
Ease is the name of the game in 2021 (or at least seeking it is), and slip-on sneakers are the perfect shoe for making every grocery run and errand as quick and painless as possible. T+L readers loved every style from our round-up of the cutest and most comfortable slip-on sneakers for women.
To shop: Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneaker, amazon.com, $50
Getting the most restful sleep we can while working, eating, teaching, and more from the same place we lay our heads isn't easy. This blackout eye mask makes it easier, and is loved by our readers for doing just that.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
It's time to trade in those fluffy slippers for breezy flip-flops, and these ones by Olukai have been a top Amazon seller and are a current fave among T+L readers for staying comfy and cool.
To buy: amazon.com, $50
This egg-cooker has the power to prepare 6 eggs in whatever way you and your family prefer them, cutting breakfast prep time in half and making it easier to form habits for those interested in Keto and whole foods-based eating.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
Compression socks have been in for years, and they're not going anywhere. Proven to improve circulation and overall mental and physical health and comfort, these compression socks by Physix Gear continue to be a best-seller month after month.
To buy: amazon.com, $14
Whether you've only just begun your biking adventures or are a total cross-country biking pro, the right seat for you is incredibly important. T+L readers have opted to customize their bicycles with this best-selling, ultra-comfortable seat replacement.
To buy: amazon.com, $28
