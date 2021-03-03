The 10 Products T+L Readers Loved Most in February

In preparation for the spring tingle of March, Travel + Leisure readers picked up quite a bit of outdoor gear in February. Whether for socially distanced, intrepid Valentine's Day plans, or simply taking advantage of some of the amazing sales we saw last month, T+L readers are prepared for both comfortable work-from-home days and outdoor adventure.
Luggage purchases and Airbnb rentals took off in February, suggesting our readers' wanderlust is at an all time high as they plan for future getaways. Since these vacation rentals are largely in remote destinations and face masks are still in our list of top 10 most-loved products for the month, readers are truly planning ahead for safe travel.
From compression socks, a consistent winner, to winter hiking boots and kayaks, these are the 10 products T+L readers loved the most in February 2021.
Inflatable kayaks are flying off the shelves lately as travelers adjust to backyard adventure. Easily storable and with a highly-rated performance, this one by Intex is a T+L reader favorite.
To buy: amazon.com, $138 (originally $147)
The time to rent a cabin for a remote getaway, especially if you're able to drive directly to it, is nearly here. And T+L readers are jumping on the opportunity, booking cabins left and right, many of which are already booked through the summer!
To rent: airbnb.com, $332/night
Casper's Foam Pillow has become a staple in the households of T+L readers who know the value of a great, hotel-quality pillow.
To buy: casper.com, $89
Inflatable paddle boards, specifically this one by ROC, have been an extremely loved purchase by T+L readers for the past few months, and its popularity isn't wavering as we get closer to spring and summer.
To buy: amazon.com, $375
Compression sleeves are a new work-from-home staple when it comes to boosting circulation and improving focus and overall health. T+L readers are already compression sock-lovers, so it's no surprise these sleeves were a top product in February.
To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $16)
If we haven't already, those of us who work from home on laptops are starting to feel the effects of working from our kitchen tables. T+L readers have leaned into improving their posture with this extendable iVoler Laptop Stand.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
When it comes to layering face masks, this clear, hard-shelled mask by ClarityMask is an effective second layer — and shows off your favorite face mask without too much bulk directly on the skin.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Plants are as important a household essential as ever now that many of us are spending quite a bit of time at home, and being able to get them via Amazon Prime has made many T+L readers able to grab a few in one haul — to be delivered right to their door, we might add.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Reef-safe sunscreen is one of an outdoor adventurer's most important essentials, and this best-selling one by Thinksport is a go-to for T+L readers.
To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $24)
Protect those new (or loved) hiking boots, rain boots, or work boots ahead of the next rainy season like many T+L readers with this KIWI Boot Waterproofer spray.
To buy: amazon.com, $7
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently resides in Brooklyn with her cat and beloved Dyson vacuum. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.