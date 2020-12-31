These Are the 10 Products T+L Readers Loved Most in 2020

2020 was a year like no other in nearly every regard. In fact, even our shopping habits were affected by the pandemic. With new daily essentials emerging to curb the spread COVID-19, there's no doubt our shopping carts (both real and virtual) have been looking anything but ordinary lately. We compiled a list of the most popular products among T+L readers this year, and the results reflect just how unpredictable 2020 was.
This year's list of most-loved products was certainly influenced by the pandemic, since it includes face masks and mask accessories, as well as hand sanitizer. However, some travel essentials, like hiking boots and compression socks, still made the cut. We also saw the addition of a few items for outdoor activities, including two different inflatable stand-up paddleboards, which rose dramatically in popularity over the summer.
Keep reading for the top 10 products T+L readers bought this year.
This year, T+L readers loved Apple's AirPods Pro. The wireless earbuds offer both active noise cancellation for immersive sound and a transparency mode for staying in touch with the world around you. They're also sweat- and water-resistant, and luckily for shoppers, the earbuds are on sale right now on Amazon.
To buy: amazon.com, $199 (originally $249)
Paddleboards were another popular pick for T+L readers in 2020, since two different inflatable boards made the list. This stand-up paddleboard comes with a paddle, ankle cuff safety leash, pump, and carrying bag.
To buy: amazon.com, $300
Another option for fans of stand-up paddleboarding, this inflatable board also comes with everything you need for a day on the water. In addition to being a favorite for T+L readers, this board is also a best-seller on Amazon, with over 3,500 five-star ratings, so you can be sure it's a solid pick.
To buy: amazon.com, $340 (originally $400)
Unsurprisingly, face masks were a top-selling item this year across the internet, including among our readers. Whether you're staying close to home or returning to travel, a comfortable and functional protective face mask that can be worn for hours on end is a must-have. This mask is anti-wrinkle, breathable, and odor-resistant, making it a top choice on our site.
To buy: amazon.com, from $14
For fans of hiking and camping, a sturdy pair of boots is essential. This pair from Merrell is durable, breathable, and waterproof, making it a stellar option for any weather conditions. With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, it's no wonder it's a favorite among T+L readers (and editors).
To buy: amazon.com, from $105
Apple's original AirPods with a wired charging case are Amazon's best-selling earbuds, and they were also a top-seller among T+L readers. They offer rich, high-quality audio and voice, and easily connect to Apple devices. These earbuds are also on sale for 21% off right now, so there's no better time to shop.
To buy: amazon.com, $125 (originally $159)
In addition to face coverings, accessories that make wearing masks easier and more comfortable have also been top-sellers this year. These brackets, which help masks stay in place while speaking and during hours of use, went viral after a teacher posted on Facebook about how helpful they are to use in the classroom.
To buy: amazon.com, $9
A good electric toothbrush will take you far, and this model from Philips Sonicare is no exception. It has four modes (Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, and Gum Health), as well as three intensity levels, so you'll be sure to find the right fit for you. It also doesn't hurt that this toothbrush has over 2,500 five-star reviews on Amazon.
To buy: amazon.com, $190
Hand sanitizer became a more significant part of all our lives this year, and this one from skincare brand Megababe was a favorite among T+L readers. This hand sanitizer is made from plant-based alcohols and botanicals to kill 99.9% of germs without drying out your skin.
To buy: megababe.com, $18 for 16 oz.
Compression socks are a travel essential, whether you're flying or taking a long road trip, and it's no wonder this pair is the number one best-selling option on Amazon. They're made from a blend of nylon and spandex, and provide 20 to 30 mmHg of compression, all while remaining quick-drying and breathable.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
