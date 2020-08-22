These Multi-purpose Pans Are Perfect for Tiny Kitchens and Campsite Cooking

The Proclamation Duo comes with a skillet and hybrid pot, both of which serve multiple functions. The 12'' skillet is available in carbon steel and stainless steel, and it offers a wide cooking surface for quick and even heating. The set also comes with a versatile stainless steel seven-quart stock pot and a 12-inch lid that fits both pans. One of the most unique elements of this duo is the hinged side handles on both the skillet and the pot, which allow you link the pots together to create a dutch oven. This feature also makes storage easier than ever. According to Proclamation Goods, just these two pans allow you to sear, saute, stir-fry, boil, braise, bake, and more, making them perfect for those who like to bring their culinary skills on the road.