These Multi-purpose Pans Are Perfect for Tiny Kitchens and Campsite Cooking
Whether you enjoy taking your meals on-the-go and cooking while camping and RV-ing or you are working with a small kitchen at home, space-saving cookware is likely the solution to at least a few of your kitchen problems. We're always on the hunt for high-quality, multi-functional, and stylish cookware that helps us create our favorite dishes, wherever we may be. And we just found a set from Proclamation Goods Co. that does exactly that.
Related: More must-have cookware
The Proclamation Duo comes with a skillet and hybrid pot, both of which serve multiple functions. The 12'' skillet is available in carbon steel and stainless steel, and it offers a wide cooking surface for quick and even heating. The set also comes with a versatile stainless steel seven-quart stock pot and a 12-inch lid that fits both pans. One of the most unique elements of this duo is the hinged side handles on both the skillet and the pot, which allow you link the pots together to create a dutch oven. This feature also makes storage easier than ever. According to Proclamation Goods, just these two pans allow you to sear, saute, stir-fry, boil, braise, bake, and more, making them perfect for those who like to bring their culinary skills on the road.
To buy: proclamationgoods.com, from $379
Shoppers are raving about the how convenient The Proclamation Duo is. "I am in love with my Duo and it has become my best friend in quarantine as I’m cooking every night. The carbon steel is amazing — gets better with every meal. Cleaning is easy and it looks beautiful on my cooktop," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper complimented the space-saving nature of the set. "I bought the Proclamation Duo as I was looking to save on oh-so-precious space in my stereotypical San Francisco apartment...The fact that I can make pasta one day, pizza another (even making my dough from scratch!), and then roasting a whole chicken the next, is pretty incredible for just a pot, a pan, and a lid!"
Madeline Diamond is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she’s constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.