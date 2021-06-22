The Top 10 Things T+L Readers Bought so Far on Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicked off yesterday, but if you haven't gotten a chance to shop the mega-sale yet, don't worry, - you still have until 11:59 pm PT tonight to save. With more than two million products on sale, we know it can be difficult to navigate them all, so we've been working hard to highlight the very best deals happening throughout the two-day event.
We've already rounded up the best deals on luggage, comfortable shoes, and travel accessories, and now we're showing you exactly which products the Travel + Leisure readers have been shopping for the most so far on Prime Day.
The top 10 products T+L readers have bought so far on Prime Day 2021:
After a year of social distancing at home, it seems our readers are gearing up to hit the skies once again, as both the BCozzy and Ostrich Go travel pillows made our top 10 list. They've also been scooping up other travel accessories like top-rated headphones and travel backpacks while they are majorly marked down.
While many readers are indulging their sense of wanderlust, others seem to be interested in turning their homes into cozy oases. This super-soft set of bedsheets has been one of the top-sellers so far. Readers may be looking to spend a comfy night in bed catching up on their favorite shows, as the Amazon Fire TV Stick also made the list.
Whether you're looking for items to pack on your next trip or planning a staycation, there's something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop all 10 of the products T+L readers are loving the most so far on Prime Day before they jump back up in price tonight!
BCozzy Chin Supporting Travel Pillow
Shoppers love this top-rated travel pillow from BCozzy. It can be worn three different ways and it provides chin support, so your head won't slump over as you catch some zzzs. The lightweight accessory has a snap strap on it, which allows you to attach it to your suitcase for added convenience, and it's machine-washable.
To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $50)
Danjor Linens Bedding Set
If you're looking to invest in a new set of hotel-quality sheets, over 69,000 Amazon shoppers recommend checking out this soft and comfortable set from Danjor. The deep-pocketed sheets are fade-resistant and come in five different colors.
To buy: amazon.com, $27 for a Queen set (originally $38)
Lifestraw Personal Water Filter
Plan on hitting the great outdoors this summer? Be sure to scoop up this Lifewater Personal Water Filter while it's still on super sale. The handy gadget will help you stay hydrated, as it removes 99.999999 percent of bacteria from water. So if you're planning a hiking or camping trip, it's a smart idea to have this packed.
To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $30)
Ostrich Go Travel Pillow
The Ostrich Go pillow is the second travel pillow that T+L readers can't seem to get enough of this week, and it's easy to see why. The pillow provides 360 degrees of ergonomic neck support, and it even rolls up into a compact size to fit in its corresponding carrying case.
To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $60)
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro were such a hot commodity this Prime Day they've actually sold out! Luckily they will be back in stock soon, and you can pre-order them. But if you don't feel like waiting, the regular Apple AirPods are still in stock and $39 off!
To buy: amazon.com, $190 (originally $249)
Matein Travel Backpack
A great travel backpack is a must-have item for adventures, and T+L readers and Amazon shoppers both love this Matein option. Not only is it big enough to carry more than just the essentials, it even has a built-in charging port, so you can keep your devices juiced up while on the go.
To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $32)
Fairywell Electric Travel Toothbrush
This Fairywell electric toothbrush is a great option for travelers because its compact size won't take up too much space in your suitcase. Plus, its battery lasts up to 30 days on a single charge, so you don't have to worry about packing a charger.
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $30)
Derma-E Hydrating Face Mist
This face mist by Derma-E is infused with rose water, coconut water, and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin looking and feeling refreshed. We plan on stocking up on the travel-sized product to help keep our skin hydrated on long flights.
To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $14)
Fire TV Stick
T+L readers have been shopping the Fire TV Stick while it's half off because it provides an impressive 4K Ultra HD viewing experience. The high-tech gadget can be voice-controlled through Alexa, and it gives you access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes with a Prime membership.
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $50)
Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The last item to make the most-loved Prime Day list is this pair of noise-canceling headphones by Sony. At only $30 a pair right now, this deal is a true steal, as thousands of shoppers say the sound quality is amazing, and the headphones are comfortable enough to wear for long periods.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $69)