Best Products Style Shopping This Carry-on Backpack Comes With a Set of Packing Cubes to Keep You Organized — and It's Less Than $40 Today Snap one up before it jumps back up in price! Published on July 13, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon A great backpack is one must-have item every traveler should own. Not only are these handy accessories much easier to carry than a shoulder bag or duffel, but they also help evenly distribute the weight of your belongings across your body, which equals less stress on your back. Plus, they are a great airline carry-on option since they can easily fit in both the overhead compartment and underneath your seat. If you've been looking to add one to your travel collection, you're in luck. Amazon shoppers have deemed the Lubardy Carry-on Travel Backpack the "best backpack" they've ever owned because it has plenty of organizational features and is super easy to pack. Unlike other options that only have a top opening zipper that make it difficult to see what's inside, this clever style zips open like a suitcase, which helps you see everything you've packed at once. Related: The 26 Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day In addition to a spacious main compartment, the backpack also has a padded laptop sleeve that is big enough to hold 17-inch devices. It has a wet/dry pocket to separate damp items from the rest of your stuff, an outer side pocket that can hold a water bottle or umbrella, and a front zippered pocket to hold items you need easy access to. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $66) Not only that, but the backpack even comes with a set of three packing cubes in varying sizes to keep all your belongings secure and organized. One customer who brought the backpack on a week-long vacation said it was so roomy they didn't have to check a bag. Another shopper who never writes reviews said they love the backpack so much they had to provide a five-star review for it. They added, "I travel a lot and make very quick weekend trips, I definitely think that this backpack will quickly replace all of my other small luggage bags!" While most reviewers are super impressed with how much the travel bag can hold, others said they loved how comfortable it was to carry around. "Wide, padded shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry," one wrote. "It was so comfortable while standing in the security checkpoints and shuttle lines at the airports," another said. With reviews this good, you may think this top-rated travel backpack would be pricey, but it's actually super budget-friendly — and it just got even more affordable thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2022. The carry-on backpack is usually $66, but it's on sale for just $37 at the moment. Just remember, the deal is only good until tonight, so you'll have to act fast if you want to score it at such a steep discount. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $66)