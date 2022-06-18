The 30 Best Travel Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Even Starts
Amazon has finally announced that Prime Day 2022 will be on July 12 and 13 this year, and to celebrate the mega-retailer has dropped tons of early discounts that are too good to miss out on. While we still have a ways to go before Prime Day begins, you can get a head start on your wishlists a few weeks early, thanks to these epic early deals.
We're talking price cuts on thousands of items, including Apple AirPods Pro, comfortable Adidas sneakers, Samsonite suitcases, and more travel-ready finds. This comes at the perfect time since, after two summers of a pandemic, you're likely looking to take advantage of the lifted travel restrictions and venture out to new places. So, now you can give your travel wardrobe and travel gear collection an upgrade for way less before your next trip.
With so many discounts happening at once, it can be hard to sort through them all, so we scoured the site and rounded up the 30 best travel-ready early deals to shop now. Everything from best-selling neck pillows and spacious travel bags to comfortable clothing and noise-canceling headphones is included.
While many of these early deals are available to all shoppers, keep in mind that during the two-day shopping event, you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of most of the major markdowns. While non-subscribers can still access discounts of their own, if you want to be able to gain access to every single Prime Day deal and aren't a member yet, you can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
We're not sure if these early deals will last until the two-day shopping event, so if you're looking to splurge on some travel essentials, we suggest adding these to your cart ASAP. This way, you're guaranteed to save big on travel items from name brands like Apple, Travelon, Under Armour, and more brands that rarely get marked down. Keep reading to shop all of our top picks below.
Best Travel Accessory Deals
Tons of travel accessories are currently marked down right now, including this six-piece packing cube set and this best-selling travel pillow. If you're looking for a new passport holder that will also fit your vaccine card, check out this ACdream holder that's marked down to just $11. And if you're in the market for a portable power bank, so you never have to worry about your devices dying while on the go, consider this Soxono option that's 24 percent off!
- Veken 6-Piece Packing Cube Set, $19 (originally $26)
- Bcozzy Neck Travel Pillow, $30 (originally $35)
- ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder, $11 (originally $13)
- Soxono Portable Charger, $31 (originally $40)
- Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest, $22 (originally $30)
Best Travel Bag Deals
If you're in need of a new travel bag, check out this Vera Bradley option that you can score for only $49, or this spacious rolling duffel bag that's on sale for just $57. Large suitcases and smaller everyday carryalls are also marked down right now, including this Samsonite hardshell 21-inch carry-on suitcase that's only $149 and this anti-theft Travelon crossbody bag that can be yours for a mere $39.
- Matein Carry-on Backpack, $46 (originally $52)
- Olympia Rolling Duffel Bag, $57 (originally $110)
- Vera Bradley Small Travel Bag, $49 (originally $70)
- Samsonite Freeform Hardside Suitcase, $149 (originally $189)
- Travelon Anti-theft Crossbody Bag, $39 (originally $53)
Best Headphone Deals
Some standout early headphone deals include these Sony noise-canceling headphones and these Bose over-the-ear options. And if you've been eyeing a pair of Apple AirPods but waiting for them to drop in price, you're in luck! Right now, the Apple AirPods Pro are marked down to just $175, and the Apple AirPods Max are $70 off.
- Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (originally $250)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $150 (originally $200)
- Apple AirPods Max, $480 (originally $549)
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones, $279 (originally $329)
- Sony Noise-canceling Headphones, $98 (originally $150)
Best Comfortable Travel Clothes and Shoe Deals for Women
Now is also the perfect time to give your travel wardrobe an upgrade for less, as there are plenty of comfortable, summer-ready items on sale. This flattering one-piece swimsuit has such a simple and classic silhouette you can wear it as a bodysuit when not at the beach. And don't forget to scoop up must-have essentials like this cute travel dress, these comfy leggings, and these supportive, cloud-like slides while they are still on super sale.
- Merokeety Summer T-Shirt Dress, $32 (originally $46)
- Joomra Pillow Slides, $24 (originally $40)
- La Blanca Island Goddess Swimsuit, $74 (originally $83)
- Homma Compression Leggings, $20 (originally $35)
- Adidas Eq21 Running Shoes, $70 (originally $80)
Best Comfortable Travel Clothes Deals for Men
There are tons of discounted options to choose from in the men's section as well. Prices have been slashed on everything from Lacoste polo shirts to Under Armour sandals. You can also scoop up a new pair of swim trunks for as little as $17 or Merrell hiking shoes at a 22 percent discount. Even better, these comfy Hanes shorts are only $12 right now, so you can stock up without breaking the back
- Silkworld Swimming Trunks, $17 (originally $25)
- Merrell Moab 2 Hiking Shoes, $78 (originally $100)
- Lacoste Short Sleeve Polo Shirt, $58 (originally $98)
- Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts, $12 (originally $16)
- Under Armour Ignite Slides, $27 (originally $35)
Best Travel Beauty Deals
Plus, you don't want to miss the beauty deals, which include travel-sized products like this SunBum sun care set and these Mario Badescu facial sprays to keep skin protected and hydrated during trips. And don't forget to snag other beauty goodies like this folding travel hair dryer, this light-up travel makeup mirror, and this popular travel cosmetics case while they're still majorly marked down.
- SunBum Travel-sized Sun Care Pack, $20 (originally $25)
- Mario Badescu The Facial Spray Collection, $17 (originally $22)
- Conair Compact Hair Dryer with Folding Handle, $15 (originally $17)
- Deweisn Folding Travel Light Up Mirror, $31 (originally $38)
- Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag, $25 (originally $30)
