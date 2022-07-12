Best Products Style Shopping These Best-selling Bose Noise-canceling Headphones Are $110 Off — but Not for Long Shop them now before they jump back up in price. By Rebecca Carhart Rebecca Carhart Instagram Website Rebecca is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on the news and deals travel team with more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about the best products in the fashion, beauty, home, and travel space. Her articles have covered everything from anti-aging skincare to comfortable clothing to travel essentials for your next getaway.Rebecca began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019.Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Realsimple.com, People.com, Popsugar.com, Businessinsider.com, and more.She has spent years testing, researching, and writing about everything from luggage to comfortable walking shoes to travel pillows and more.Rebecca is an avid traveler and loves searching for the best travel products and making recommendations to readers of what to pack on their trips. She has a Bachelor Degree in Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived! That means now is the perfect time to shop for high-end tech products at a major discount. Prices have been slashed on thousands of products from name brands like Apple, Samsung, and Bose. In fact, one of the best deals we've seen so far is on this pair of Bose noise-canceling headphones. They are currently 29 percent off, so if you've been looking for an excuse to finally upgrade your old earbuds, this is it. Along with an adjustable fit and ultra-cushioned ear cups, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 boast up to 20 hours of battery life — meaning you can wear them on a long travel day without having to recharge them. They also have 11 levels of active noise-canceling capabilities, so you can listen to your favorite music and podcasts without interruptions. Related: Amazon Just Quietly Put Tons of Apple AirPods on Sale Ahead of Prime Day They also have Bluetooth functionality that allows you to take calls and even activate Amazon Alexa on Bose smart devices or Amazon Echos without ever having to take the headphones off. Even better, the ear cuffs have intuitive controls, so you can play music and manage the volume with just the touch of a finger. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $269 (originally $379) With smart details like that, it's no wonder that nearly 17,000 Amazon customers have given the headphones their seal of approval and an impressive 4.5-star average rating to boot. Many of the reviewers even call them the "best headphones" they've ever used. "They are so comfortable, they fit perfectly, they have great noise canceling, [and] they are super easy to use," raved one. Another shopper said the wireless headphones are "a must-have for airplanes" adding, "I travel a lot for work and plane noise is a huge irritation for me (people and loudspeakers). I turned these on for the first time when boarding a plane and I couldn't believe how quiet it became in the jetway!" A third customer said they are the "ultimate headphones for business travelers" as they let you take conference calls from busy airports or restaurants with no distractions. The beloved headphones are normally $379, but right now they are marked down for just $269! But you'll have to move quickly if you want in on the deal, as it's only available for another 41 hours, as of the time of writing. And if you do miss out, don't fret. Amazon's got plenty of other headphone deals happening during Prime Day, including discounts on Apple AirPod Pros, this Sony noise-canceling option, and these Beats earbuds. More Prime Day 2022 News: The 42 Best Early Prime Day Shoe Deals to Shop Right Now I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 11 Deals I'm Buying Before Prime Day Apple AirPods Are Already Drastically Marked Down for Amazon Prime Day The 26 Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit