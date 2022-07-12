These Best-selling Bose Noise-canceling Headphones Are $110 Off — but Not for Long

Shop them now before they jump back up in price.

By
Published on July 12, 2022

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived! That means now is the perfect time to shop for high-end tech products at a major discount. Prices have been slashed on thousands of products from name brands like Apple, Samsung, and Bose. In fact, one of the best deals we've seen so far is on this pair of Bose noise-canceling headphones. They are currently 29 percent off, so if you've been looking for an excuse to finally upgrade your old earbuds, this is it.

Along with an adjustable fit and ultra-cushioned ear cups, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 boast up to 20 hours of battery life — meaning you can wear them on a long travel day without having to recharge them. They also have 11 levels of active noise-canceling capabilities, so you can listen to your favorite music and podcasts without interruptions.

They also have Bluetooth functionality that allows you to take calls and even activate Amazon Alexa on Bose smart devices or Amazon Echos without ever having to take the headphones off. Even better, the ear cuffs have intuitive controls, so you can play music and manage the volume with just the touch of a finger.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $269 (originally $379)

With smart details like that, it's no wonder that nearly 17,000 Amazon customers have given the headphones their seal of approval and an impressive 4.5-star average rating to boot. Many of the reviewers even call them the "best headphones" they've ever used. "They are so comfortable, they fit perfectly, they have great noise canceling, [and] they are super easy to use," raved one.

Another shopper said the wireless headphones are "a must-have for airplanes" adding, "I travel a lot for work and plane noise is a huge irritation for me (people and loudspeakers). I turned these on for the first time when boarding a plane and I couldn't believe how quiet it became in the jetway!" A third customer said they are the "ultimate headphones for business travelers" as they let you take conference calls from busy airports or restaurants with no distractions.

The beloved headphones are normally $379, but right now they are marked down for just $269! But you'll have to move quickly if you want in on the deal, as it's only available for another 41 hours, as of the time of writing. And if you do miss out, don't fret. Amazon's got plenty of other headphone deals happening during Prime Day, including discounts on Apple AirPod Pros, this Sony noise-canceling option, and these Beats earbuds.

