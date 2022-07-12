Best Products Style Shopping You Can Score These Popular Birkenstock Dupes for Only $32 Today One shopper raved, “Hands down these have to be the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn.” By Rebecca Carhart Rebecca Carhart Instagram Website Rebecca is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on the news and deals travel team with more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about the best products in the fashion, beauty, home, and travel space. Her articles have covered everything from anti-aging skincare to comfortable clothing to travel essentials for your next getaway.Rebecca began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019.Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Realsimple.com, People.com, Popsugar.com, Businessinsider.com, and more.She has spent years testing, researching, and writing about everything from luggage to comfortable walking shoes to travel pillows and more.Rebecca is an avid traveler and loves searching for the best travel products and making recommendations to readers of what to pack on their trips. She has a Bachelor Degree in Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon If you've been on the hunt for a new pair of sandals that are comfortable, supportive, stylish, and affordable, you're in luck! Amazon just marked down the Aerothotics Memory Foam Cork Footbed Sandals by 36 percent as part of its annual Prime Day Sale — making this one summer style deal you won't want to miss. Along with durable outsoles that provide excellent traction, the cute sandals also have cushioned memory foam insoles for extra comfort. In fact, they feel so good on your feet, one customer wrote, "Hands down these have to be the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn." What's more, the cork footbeds are sweat-resistant to keep your feet dry even on the hottest of summer days. Related: The 34 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day The sandals feature synthetic leather straps that are adjustable, thanks to buckles, so you can find a comfortable fit. They also have raised toe bars, defined heel cups, and built-in arch support that shoppers say work together to make the sandals comfortable and supportive enough for a full day on your feet. They "are the most comfortable sandals you can wear for standing or walking for a whole day," one raved. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $50) Another customer agreed, writing, "I'm a teacher on my feet all day, and these have been amazing! They have great arch support, which I needed badly." While a third said the sandals were comfortable straight out of the box and didn't give them blisters, unlike other shoes, adding, "I seem to have less knee and back pain standing around in these sandals." Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $50) Several other reviewers have compared them to popular Birkenstocks which will set you back close to $100. One buyer even said the Aerothotic version might be better than the more expensive sandals, writing that the "arch is perfect just like Birkenstock[s], but the memory foam is way better." Normally priced at $50 (which is already way cheaper than a pair of Birkenstocks) the top-rated sandals are currently just $32, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. Sizes range from 6 to 11, and with eight versatile colors to choose from, you may want to buy more than one pair while they are still majorly marked down. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $50) More Prime Day 2022 News: The 42 Best Early Prime Day Shoe Deals to Shop Right Now I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 11 Deals I'm Buying Before Prime Day Apple AirPods Are Already Drastically Marked Down for Amazon Prime Day The 26 Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit