You Can Score These Popular Birkenstock Dupes for Only $32 Today

If you've been on the hunt for a new pair of sandals that are comfortable, supportive, stylish, and affordable, you're in luck! Amazon just marked down the Aerothotics Memory Foam Cork Footbed Sandals by 36 percent as part of its annual Prime Day Sale — making this one summer style deal you won't want to miss.

Along with durable outsoles that provide excellent traction, the cute sandals also have cushioned memory foam insoles for extra comfort. In fact, they feel so good on your feet, one customer wrote, "Hands down these have to be the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn." What's more, the cork footbeds are sweat-resistant to keep your feet dry even on the hottest of summer days.

The sandals feature synthetic leather straps that are adjustable, thanks to buckles, so you can find a comfortable fit. They also have raised toe bars, defined heel cups, and built-in arch support that shoppers say work together to make the sandals comfortable and supportive enough for a full day on your feet. They "are the most comfortable sandals you can wear for standing or walking for a whole day," one raved.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $50)

Another customer agreed, writing, "I'm a teacher on my feet all day, and these have been amazing! They have great arch support, which I needed badly." While a third said the sandals were comfortable straight out of the box and didn't give them blisters, unlike other shoes, adding, "I seem to have less knee and back pain standing around in these sandals."

Several other reviewers have compared them to popular Birkenstocks which will set you back close to $100. One buyer even said the Aerothotic version might be better than the more expensive sandals, writing that the "arch is perfect just like Birkenstock[s], but the memory foam is way better."

Normally priced at $50 (which is already way cheaper than a pair of Birkenstocks) the top-rated sandals are currently just $32, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. Sizes range from 6 to 11, and with eight versatile colors to choose from, you may want to buy more than one pair while they are still majorly marked down.

