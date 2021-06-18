These Pride Month Collections Actually Give Back to the LGBTQIA+ Community - Shop Them Now to Celebrate Pride All Year Long
Pride month is in full tilt, and if you haven't already adorned your closet with your own LGBTQIA+ flag attire or are just looking for more ways to show Pride and allyship, these Travel + Leisure reader-loved brands are a great place to start.
While the celebration of Pride isn't confined to any one period of time, especially moving forward, June is dedicated to honor the tipping point that was the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. It's a commemoration of the members of the LGBTQIA+ community, especially those who have suffered due to or lost their lives to hate crimes and HIV/AIDS.
This is the time of year when Pride-themed merchandise is widely available and when brands show their support for the community by way of dedicated collections accompanied by sizable donations to foundations that make a difference to the livelihoods of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA+) individuals. So, if there's ever a time to stock up on merch to celebrate Pride all year long, it's now.
These brands, whether LGBTQIA-owned or simply traveler-loved, have collections that we're coveting ourselves and are in some way majorly supportive of the community. Scroll to shop now and stock up for the year ahead.
Merrell
One of T+L's favorite outdoor shoe brands Merrell is celebrating Pride with an Outdoors For All campaign, which includes new shoe styles designed by Latasha Dunston as well as a donation of 25 percent of proceed to Vibe Tribe Adventures, an organization that encourages Black women, men, urban youth to explore the great outdoors.
To buy: Andora 2 Outdoors for All sneaker, merrell.com, $110
Calvin Klein
For high-quality Pride gear that will least years to come, Calvin Klein has released a collection of apparel, including denim and legendary underwear styles, inspired by the millions of LGBTQIA+ members who have bravely shared their own stories, including Arca, King Princess, and more. With this launch, the brand continues its ongoing support of multiple LGBTQIA+ organizations, including ILGA World, Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund, and the National Pulse Memorial & Museum.
To buy: Pride Micro Low-rise Trunk, calvinklein.com, $30; Pride Organic Cotton Logo Bodysuit, calvinklein.com, $39
Pottery Barn
Show your Pride in your space all year long with Pottery Barn's Love For All flag, where 25 percent of the proceeds are donated directly to The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services LGBTQIA+ youth under the age of twenty-five.
To buy: potterybarn.com, $40
Disney
Disney is working with a number of foundations in support of LGBTQIA+ members all over the world on an ongoing basis, but bringing awareness to the importance of it with its Pride collection of accessories and apparel.
To buy: Mickey Mouse Ear Hat for Adults, shopdisney.com, $20
Bombas
A traveler-fave, sock and undergarment brand Bombas will be donating a specially-designed item for every item purchased in their Pride pack to an organization helping those affected by homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community.
To shop: bombas.com
Boy Smells
This ultra-popular candle and fragrance label will be donating 10 percent of its Pride collection's proceeds to The Trevor Project with a minimum donation of $100,000, so you can fill your space with the scent of your favorite Boy Smells candle while also lending to the protection of the LGBTQIA+ community.
To buy: boysmells.com
Happy Socks
Happy Socks has designed rainbow-colored styles to "help you find your stride so you can always walk with Pride." The brand has partnered with InterPride, which receives 10 percent of the profits from every Pride pair sold throughout the whole year.
To shop: Pride Sock, happysocks.com, $14
Adidas
This Pride collection is a dedication to athletic allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community and accompanied by Adidas's continued partnership and annual donations with Athlete Ally and Stonewall "to push change further" and drive inclusion in sports.
To buy: Love Unites Face Covers, adidas.com, $25 (3-pack)
Converse
A pair of shoes you can wear every day is essential. Add the element of Pride celebration, and they become a necessary reflection of personal style. In addition to benefitting the brand's longtime partners globally and locally, from It Gets Better Project to BAGLY and OUT MetroWest, Converse's Pride collection is inspired by five LGBTQIA ″all-stars″ who have generously shared their journeys "to joy and self-acceptance."
To buy: Pride Chuck 70, converse.com, $95
Banana Republic
Over the last four years, Banana Republic has donated $240,000 to help the LGBTQIA+ community and is continuing its partnership alongside their Pride collection campaign with the United Nations Free & Equal Campaign for LGBTQIA+ equality.
To buy: Live With Pride Graphic Sweater, bananarepublic.gap.com, $90
Madewell
Madewell has partnered with artist Lisa Congdon to design a small collection of Pride attire and decor. 50 percent of the purchase price of this poster will go to the progression and maintenance of civil liberties in the form of a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union.
To buy: madewell.com, $20
Harry's
Designed by artist Zipeng Zhu, Harry's Pride collection features a range of apparel beyond shaving supplies, 100 percent of the proceeds of which are donated to The Trevor Project.
To buy: Pride Razor Hat, harrys.com, $35
Kendall Cornish (she/her) is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently resides in Brooklyn with her cat and beloved Dyson vacuum. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.