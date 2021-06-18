These Pride Month Collections Actually Give Back to the LGBTQIA+ Community - Shop Them Now to Celebrate Pride All Year Long

This is the time of year when Pride-themed merchandise is widely available and when brands show their support for the community by way of dedicated collections accompanied by sizable donations to foundations that make a difference to the livelihoods of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA+) individuals. So, if there's ever a time to stock up on merch to celebrate Pride all year long, it's now.