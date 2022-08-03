Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Perfect Summer Dress' — and It's Just $40 Right Now

Even though we're in the middle of summer, there's still a chance you haven't nailed down your go-to warm-weather wardrobe yet. And if you have a big trip coming up, you're going to want to get that settled ASAP. Don't worry, if you're still looking for the perfect summer dress, Amazon shoppers have you covered, since they've found a stunning maxi that's currently on sale for just $40.

The Prettygarden Sleeveless Smocked Maxi Dress is made from lightweight, breezy polyester that you can easily dress up or down, whether you're going out to dinner on vacation or attending a baby shower back at home. It features adjustable spaghetti straps that will let you find a comfortable, custom fit. Plus, the square neckline is universally flattering, while the stretchy, shirred bodice allows for comfort and will accommodate a wide range of bust sizes. The dress also has tiered details on the skirt that allow for movement and the maxi length hits right at the ankle. It comes in sizes small to XL.

You can shop the stunning dress in 12 colors, including everything from basic black and dark blue to bold emerald green and lavender. And although the dress is just $40 right now, it looks far more expensive than it is, and shoppers confirm its high quality feel. In fact, it looks surprisingly similar to a few far more pricey frocks, including this printed option from Reformation that retails for $218 and this Everlane pick that goes for $98.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

Amazon shoppers have plenty of compliments for the dress, with many calling out its comfortable feel and versatility. One emphasized the feel of the material, writing, "The fabric is very nice quality, soft, and breathable." The same shopper even went as far as to call it the "perfect summer dress." Another wearer said, "This dress is so flattering and feels so beautiful on! I feel absolutely beautiful in this dress!" They added that it's "very soft and flowy and nice on the skin," and mentioned that "the top is stretchy enough and doesn't feel tight."

A third reviewer also called out the smocked bodice, writing that the dress "fits so easily, as it's stretchy in the bust," adding that "it's breezy and cooling, which is what I needed in this Georgia heat!" As for its versatility, shoppers mention wearing the dress for a wide variety of occasions, whether they're at an engagement party, graduation party, or even their own baby shower.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

If you're still on the hunt for the perfect summer maxi dress, don't miss out on this gorgeous pick from Prettygarden, especially while you can get one for just $40.

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.