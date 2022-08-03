Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Perfect Summer Dress' — and It's Just $40 Right Now

You’ll want to add it to your wardrobe ASAP.

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond

Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. She brings her lifelong love of travel to her role, especially when it comes to researching and reviewing the best travel products on the market.

Madeline Diamond has been with Travel + Leisure since 2019, where she started as an Associate Digital Editor, then joined the commerce team in 2021.

In addition to her work on the commerce team, she also frequently writes features, profiles, and trend pieces about the culture of travel.

Madeline has also been published in Apartment Therapy, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider.

Madeline attended Bucknell University, where she studied creative writing and American history. She was on staff of The Bucknellian student newspaper all four years and was named editor-in-chief during her junior year.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Prettygarden dress
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Even though we're in the middle of summer, there's still a chance you haven't nailed down your go-to warm-weather wardrobe yet. And if you have a big trip coming up, you're going to want to get that settled ASAP. Don't worry, if you're still looking for the perfect summer dress, Amazon shoppers have you covered, since they've found a stunning maxi that's currently on sale for just $40.

The Prettygarden Sleeveless Smocked Maxi Dress is made from lightweight, breezy polyester that you can easily dress up or down, whether you're going out to dinner on vacation or attending a baby shower back at home. It features adjustable spaghetti straps that will let you find a comfortable, custom fit. Plus, the square neckline is universally flattering, while the stretchy, shirred bodice allows for comfort and will accommodate a wide range of bust sizes. The dress also has tiered details on the skirt that allow for movement and the maxi length hits right at the ankle. It comes in sizes small to XL.

You can shop the stunning dress in 12 colors, including everything from basic black and dark blue to bold emerald green and lavender. And although the dress is just $40 right now, it looks far more expensive than it is, and shoppers confirm its high quality feel. In fact, it looks surprisingly similar to a few far more pricey frocks, including this printed option from Reformation that retails for $218 and this Everlane pick that goes for $98.

Prettygarden dress
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

Amazon shoppers have plenty of compliments for the dress, with many calling out its comfortable feel and versatility. One emphasized the feel of the material, writing, "The fabric is very nice quality, soft, and breathable." The same shopper even went as far as to call it the "perfect summer dress." Another wearer said, "This dress is so flattering and feels so beautiful on! I feel absolutely beautiful in this dress!" They added that it's "very soft and flowy and nice on the skin," and mentioned that "the top is stretchy enough and doesn't feel tight."

A third reviewer also called out the smocked bodice, writing that the dress "fits so easily, as it's stretchy in the bust," adding that "it's breezy and cooling, which is what I needed in this Georgia heat!" As for its versatility, shoppers mention wearing the dress for a wide variety of occasions, whether they're at an engagement party, graduation party, or even their own baby shower.

Prettygarden dress
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

Prettygarden dress
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

If you're still on the hunt for the perfect summer maxi dress, don't miss out on this gorgeous pick from Prettygarden, especially while you can get one for just $40.

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
white dress round up amazon
The 11 Best White Dresses You Can Shop at Amazon — and They're All Less Than $50
ZESICA Women's Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle
This Pretty $35 Maxi Is Quickly Becoming the 'Best Summer Dress' Amazon Shoppers Own
Amzf Jumpsuit
People Are Calling This Flattering Jumpsuit an 'Absolute Must-have' for Summer — and It's Only $34 Today
Everlane travel choices
The 12 Best Under-$55 Deals Hiding in Everlane's Sale Section — Prices Start at $19
Side Ruched Body-Con Dress TREASURE & BOND
Nordstrom Shoppers Love How Comfortable and Flattering This Lightweight T-shirt Dress Is — and It's on Sale
Ryka Walking Shoes
These Walking Shoes Are Comfortable Right Out of the Box — and They're Up to 29% Off Right Now
J.Crew Pants Sale
These Comfy Linen-blend Pants Are an Extra 50% Off at J.Crew Right Now — but Only for Today 
Day Dress Early Prime Tout
7 Summer Dress Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Even Begins
Amazon Prairie Dresses Tout
Celebs Can't Stop Wearing This Flattering Maxi Dress Style — and We Found It on Amazon for As Little As $20
Amazon Dresses
The 27 Best Dress Deals During Amazon's Prime Day That Are Perfect for Summer Travel
beach wedding guest dresses
These Are Amazon's 13 Best Beach Wedding Guest Dresses for Under $50, According to a Shopping Writer
Rockport Sandals
Frequent Travelers Love These Ultra-comfy, Surprisingly Stylish Walking Sandals — and They're on Sale Now
Bandana Trend
Here's How to Wear Summer's Hottest Print — From Comfy Sneakers to Dresses
Amazon blouses
7 Stylist-approved Blouses to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe — and They're All Under $50
Amazon best selling dresses
Amazon's 10 Best-selling Dresses Are Perfect for Summer Travel — and They're All Under $50
Hount Women's Summer Sleeveless Striped Flowy Casual Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfortable $31 Maxi Dress Makes a Perfect Travel Outfit