Best Products Style Shopping Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Perfect Summer Dress' — and It's Just $40 Right Now You’ll want to add it to your wardrobe ASAP. By Madeline Diamond Madeline Diamond Twitter Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. She brings her lifelong love of travel to her role, especially when it comes to researching and reviewing the best travel products on the market.Madeline Diamond has been with Travel + Leisure since 2019, where she started as an Associate Digital Editor, then joined the commerce team in 2021.In addition to her work on the commerce team, she also frequently writes features, profiles, and trend pieces about the culture of travel.Madeline has also been published in Apartment Therapy, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider.Madeline attended Bucknell University, where she studied creative writing and American history. She was on staff of The Bucknellian student newspaper all four years and was named editor-in-chief during her junior year. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Even though we're in the middle of summer, there's still a chance you haven't nailed down your go-to warm-weather wardrobe yet. And if you have a big trip coming up, you're going to want to get that settled ASAP. Don't worry, if you're still looking for the perfect summer dress, Amazon shoppers have you covered, since they've found a stunning maxi that's currently on sale for just $40. The Prettygarden Sleeveless Smocked Maxi Dress is made from lightweight, breezy polyester that you can easily dress up or down, whether you're going out to dinner on vacation or attending a baby shower back at home. It features adjustable spaghetti straps that will let you find a comfortable, custom fit. Plus, the square neckline is universally flattering, while the stretchy, shirred bodice allows for comfort and will accommodate a wide range of bust sizes. The dress also has tiered details on the skirt that allow for movement and the maxi length hits right at the ankle. It comes in sizes small to XL. You can shop the stunning dress in 12 colors, including everything from basic black and dark blue to bold emerald green and lavender. And although the dress is just $40 right now, it looks far more expensive than it is, and shoppers confirm its high quality feel. In fact, it looks surprisingly similar to a few far more pricey frocks, including this printed option from Reformation that retails for $218 and this Everlane pick that goes for $98. The Best Travel Dresses of 2022 Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50) Amazon shoppers have plenty of compliments for the dress, with many calling out its comfortable feel and versatility. One emphasized the feel of the material, writing, "The fabric is very nice quality, soft, and breathable." The same shopper even went as far as to call it the "perfect summer dress." Another wearer said, "This dress is so flattering and feels so beautiful on! I feel absolutely beautiful in this dress!" They added that it's "very soft and flowy and nice on the skin," and mentioned that "the top is stretchy enough and doesn't feel tight." A third reviewer also called out the smocked bodice, writing that the dress "fits so easily, as it's stretchy in the bust," adding that "it's breezy and cooling, which is what I needed in this Georgia heat!" As for its versatility, shoppers mention wearing the dress for a wide variety of occasions, whether they're at an engagement party, graduation party, or even their own baby shower. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50) Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50) If you're still on the hunt for the perfect summer maxi dress, don't miss out on this gorgeous pick from Prettygarden, especially while you can get one for just $40. At the time of publishing, the price was $40. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit