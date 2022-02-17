The Best Luggage Deals to Shop for Presidents Day 2022
Presidents' Day Weekend is the perfect time for a quick getaway, no matter if you're hitting the slopes or jetting off to a tropical destination. But, it's also a great opportunity to shop online, since many of our favorite retailers are holding massive sales from now through the long weekend. In particular, if you're in the market for new luggage, whether that's a rolling suitcase, duffel, or travel backpack, you're in luck, since sales from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Ebags include plenty of discounts. You can also purchase directly from shopper-loved luggage brands, such as Tumi and Calpak, if you already have a favorite collection.
This weekend, Amazon is offering 20 percent off most luggage and travel gear, although some pieces are discounted even more, and the sales are already live. Take the Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable 28-inch Spinner, for example, a durable, spacious rolling suitcase, which is on sale for $200 right now, down from $270. If you're looking for a smaller bag to use either as an airline carry-on or for shorter trips, check out the American Tourister Belle Voyage 21-inch Spinner that's 29 percent off, bringing its price down to just $100.
Ebags is also holding a sale ahead of the holiday weekend, offering 15 percent off sitewide with the code HAPPY15, although many bags are on clearance for even more substantial discounts, like the brand's classic Mother Lode 25-inch Checked Rolling Duffel, on sale for $130 (originally $190). What's more, duffels, backpacks, packing cubes and more smaller travel accessories are the highlight of Nordstrom's sale, including slashed prices from brands like Tumi and Baggu for up to 40 percent off.
For shoppers looking for suitcases and other bags made for business travel, check out Tumi's sale. You'll find rolling suitcases, duffels, backpacks, and briefcases for up to 20 percent off. And if a stylish suitcase is an absolute must-have for you, don't miss out on Calpak's Presidents' Day 2022 sale, where you'll find many gorgeous metallic and marble-printed bags for up to 55 percent off.
Ready to find the perfect travel bag for your next trip? We've rounded up some of our favorite deals, so keep reading for more on our top picks from Presidents' Day luggage sales from around the web.
Best Amazon Luggage Deals
- Samsonite Omni PC Hardside 20-inch Spinner, $123 (originally $160)
- Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable 25-inch Spinner, $366 (originally $430)
- Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 28-inch Spinner, $324 (originally $387)
- Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable 28-inch Spinner, $200 (originally $270)
- American Tourister Belle Voyage Softside 21-inch Carry-on, $100 (originally $140)
Best Nordstrom Luggage Deals
- Sealand Hero 50 Duffle, $228 (originally $380)
- Tumi Alpha 3 Collection Framed Soft Duffle, $475 (originally $595)
- Baggu 2-piece Storage Cube Set, $20 (originally $30)
- Tumi Voyageur Hilden Backpack, $259 (originally $375)
Best Ebags Luggage Deals
- Fortis Pro 22-inch USB Carry-on Spinner, $136 with code HAPPY15 (originally $160)
- Belacourt Backpack, $77 with code HAPPY15 (originally $90)
- Samsonite Englewood Expandable Hardside Carry-on Spinner, $110 (originally $150)
- Mother Lode 25-inch Checked Rolling Duffel, $130 (originally $190)
Best Tumi Luggage Deals
- Small Compact 4 Wheeled Brief, $459 (originally $575)
- Extended Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case, $999 (originally $1,250)
- Alpha 3 Flap Backpack, $475 (originally $595)
- Colina Duffle, $355 (originally $445)
Best Calpak Luggage Deals
- Astyll Medium Marble Luggage, $172 (originally $245)
- Jen Atkin Medium Luggage, $235 (originally $335)
- Ambeur 2-piece Luggage Set, $395 (originally $470)
- Terrazzo Carry-on Luggage, $166 (originally $195)
