The Best Luggage Deals to Shop for Presidents Day 2022

Presidents' Day Weekend is the perfect time for a quick getaway, no matter if you're hitting the slopes or jetting off to a tropical destination. But, it's also a great opportunity to shop online, since many of our favorite retailers are holding massive sales from now through the long weekend. In particular, if you're in the market for new luggage, whether that's a rolling suitcase, duffel, or travel backpack, you're in luck, since sales from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Ebags include plenty of discounts. You can also purchase directly from shopper-loved luggage brands, such as Tumi and Calpak, if you already have a favorite collection.