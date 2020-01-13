These High-performance Wireless Earphones Have Over 1,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're working out or navigating your way through a busy city or airport, a pair of durable wireless earphones is a necessity if you want to listen to music without interruption.

The Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones are the perfect audio companion if you're always on the go. They have a long battery life, securely stay in your ears, and deliver powerful sound quality. The best part? They're on sale right now for $50 off on Amazon.



To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $250)

These earphones were built for elite athletes, so you can rest assured that they'll stay in your ears no matter what, whether or not you're in the gym. The buds are lightweight and feature secure-fit ear hooks for comfort and stability. Sweat and rain are no match for the Powerbeats Pro, since they are water-resistant.

When they're not in use, you can safely store the earphones away in their sleek charging case. And while the problem with many wireless earbuds is a short battery life, the Powerbeats Pro offer an impressive nine hours of listening time, with 24 hours of charge in the case. An added bonus if you need to charge quickly, the 5-minute Fast Fuel feature allows you to gain an hour and a half of battery life almost instantly.



Amazon shoppers have been raving about these earphones, giving them over 1,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer said that the Powerbeats Pro are "better than any high-end wireless headphones/earphones" for workouts. "[The] battery life and sound quality is absolutely perfect," they said.

Another shopper praised the earphones for being "SUPER comfortable and secure."

