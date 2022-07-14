Amazon Prime Day May Be Over, but There Are Still Tons of Amazing Deals — Here Are the 25 Best

After 48 hours of epic deals and major markdowns, Amazon Prime Day officially wrapped up last night. Hopefully you were able to score a new smart TV or pair of Apple AirPods at a steep discount, but if you didn't get the chance, don't worry. The mega-retailer has extended tons of its best deals, so you have another chance to scoop up some of the travel-ready items you've had your eye on for a fraction of the price.

Everything from Samsonite suitcases to Apple AirPods is still majorly marked down. And it's not just big-ticket tech items and luggage sets items that are on super sale, tons of more affordable items like comfortable clothing and small travel accessories are discounted as well, including this set of packing cubes that's currently 27% off, this portable charger that's on sale for $30, and this comfy jumpsuit that can be yours for only $27.

With so many deals happening at once, it can feel overwhelming to sort through them all. So to help you get started, we've combed through all the extended sales and rounded up the TK best deals for travelers that are still available. Whether you're looking for a comfy pair of sandals, a new suitcase, or a travel pillow, there's something on this list for just about everyone. We're not sure how much longer these deals will last, so you'll have to act fast if you want to ensure you can take advantage of all these steep discounts.

Keep reading to shop all our top picks before they jump back up in price.

Best Luggage Deals

Hundreds of luggage sets and suitcases are still discounted right now. We're using the extended sale to scoop up this Samsonite hardside suitcase, this luxe Delsey option, and this expandable Rockland carry-on for way less. And if you're in the market for a new matching luggage set check out this three-piece Coolife set that's on sale for $175.

Best Tech Deals

There are plenty of tech deals still going on now, too. That gives you the perfect excuse to upgrade your old earbuds for these Apple AirPods Pro, buy a new travel camera, or invest in a the latest tablet or laptop. Now's your chance to score a Samsung Galaxy Tablet for only $180 and these Beats headphones at a 36 percent discount.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Don't forget to stock up on popular travel accessories while they are still marked down. For a little while longer, this top-rated travel pillow is only $40, this portable charger is 14 percent off, and this set of packing cubes can be yours for a mere $19. With prices this low we wouldn't be surprised if you scooped up multiple items at once.

Best Women's Clothing and Shoe Deals

If you're in the market for some comfortable items to add to your travel wardrobe, you're in luck. Right now, you can score this tennis skirt for only $21, this comfy jumpsuit for less than $30, and these pillow slides at a $16 markdown.

Best Men's Clothing and Shoe Deals

And don't forget to check out the men's section for more amazing clothing and shoe markdowns. There are still tons of clothing and shoe sales happening from some of our favorite name brands like Adidas, Champion, and Eddie Bauer.

