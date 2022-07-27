This Giant Sand-resistant Beach Blanket Is as Little as $17 at Amazon Right Now

When you're headed to the beach, there's plenty to look forward to: soaking up the sun, swimming in the sea, and playing in the sand, for example. But that last part can pose quite the problem. A day by the ocean also likely means that you (and your belongings) will become covered in sand at some point — it's practically inevitable. But luckily, with a sand-resistant blanket, you can enjoy a beach day with as little mess as possible. Amazon shoppers have found one giant blanket that's on sale for as little as $17 right now.

The Popchose Sandproof Beach Blanket is made from quick-drying, sand- and water-resistant polyester that's soft to the touch and durable for long days spent outdoors. What exactly does sand-resistant mean? Well, the material is designed so sand won't stick to it, and whatever sand does get on it will shake off easily.

It's made for up to four people to sit comfortably, since it measures 83 inches by 78 inches. And even though it's impressively spacious, offering room to sit, lounge, eat, and play, it folds up into a compact pouch that measures only 6.3 inches by 5.5 inches. If you're looking for an extra large blanket, you can also opt for an even bigger version that measures 108 inches by 85.2 inches. No matter which size you choose, the blanket is impressively versatile, since it's great for the beach, picnics, camping, and you can also use it as a sun shade, table cloth, or mess-free mat in the back of your car. Plus, both sizes are on sale right now.

The blanket is available in three colors: bright blue, green, and orange, so no matter your beach style, you should be able to find a pop of color that will brighten up your day each time you use it.

Shoppers have plenty of compliments for the helpful accessory, giving it more than 5,500 five-star ratings. It's no wonder it's the top-seller in the camping blankets category on Amazon. "This was just what I was looking for," one buyer raved. "The beach with a toddler is a sandy mess and this was such a nice addition to our towels. [It] kept us clean and allowed our bags and such to stay sand-free as well."

A second reviewer highlighted its water-resistant capabilities. "I'm especially impressed with the water-resistant fabric. The kiddos stayed completely dry despite the blanket being placed on sopping wet [pavement]," they wrote, adding, "a quick wipe and everything is dry again."

Another shopper shared one tip for using the blanket and finding the most comfortable position on the beach. "Lying down, I would still use a beach towel over it. The fabric is about the weight of a light windbreaker jacket, and a beach towel will make it more cushy if you're on a harder surface," they wrote.

If you're looking for a spacious beach blanket that you can enjoy all summer long, all while avoiding excess sand, don't miss out on this pick from Popchose, especially while it's on sale for as little as $17.