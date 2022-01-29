Amazon Shoppers Love This Sleek Ski Jacket — and It's Up to 40% Off Right Now
Whether you're preparing for an upcoming ski trip or looking for a new jacket to keep you warm all winter long, Amazon is a one-stop shop for all your seasonal outerwear needs. Shoppers have found one ski jacket in particular that's not only warm and durable, but also provides a sleek look. Plus, select colors and sizes are on sale for up to 40 percent off right now, bringing the price down to just $48 when you apply the extra 5 percent off coupon.
Made with windproof and waterproof polyester material, the Pooluly Women's Ski Jacket is a great option for outdoor adventures, including skiing, as well as just particularly cold winter days close to home. In addition to its durable exterior, the jacket has an ultra-soft inner lining that wil provide even more warmth. Multiple zippered pockets, both on the chest and at the hips, are perfect for keeping your essentials secure and dry while you're on the slopes or walking through a snowstorm.
The winter coat is available in 15 colors and patterns, including basics like black and gray, as well as bolder options like neon green and pink camo.
To buy: amazon.com, from $48 with coupon (originally $80)
Amazon shoppers have left more than 3,100 five-star ratings for the ski jacket; one shopper complimented its comfortable fit and feel. "I love the coat. It's warm but surprisingly not heavy or bulky," they wrote.
Another emphasized how well it holds up during travel. "We bought these jackets for Iceland and wore them daily while there. We went to waterfalls, through rain, sleet, and snow and never had any issues. They were awesome and totally worth it."
A third reviewer added that the jacket is great for ski trips. "This is a good quality jacket, especially for the cost, " they wrote. "[It] kept me warm skiing in Utah."
If you're looking for a durable, stylish, and affordable coat to get you through winter, don't miss out on this top-rated pick from Pooluly while you can get it for up to 40 percent off at Amazon.
