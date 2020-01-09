Keep Your Essentials Organized in Style With This Sleek Travel Backpack

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

For everyday commuting and business travel, a durable yet stylish backpack might just be the perfect option to hold all your essentials, especially if you're looking for laptop storage.

The Valletta Backpack and Wristlet from P.Mai is an incredibly convenient yet stylish bag for work or travel, thanks to plenty of organizational compartments and its sleek design.

The backpack is made from nylon with a water-resistant coating and 100% Nappa leather. The occasional spill is no match for this bag, since the lining also has a water-resistant backing. There's one zippered compartment on the exterior of the bag to keep your valuables within reach. One of the most appealing elements of this bag is how easy it is to carry. It features adjustable shoulder straps with padding and airmesh to keep you cool and comfortable. Plus, a trolley strap allows you to easily place the backpack on top of your luggage. Durable zippers and a magnetic closure keep the bag securely closed.

The interior of the bag includes several pockets and sleeves that will keep you organized. First, there's a padded laptop compartment that fits devices up to 15.6". There are also three slip pockets, a zippered pocket, and an elasticized water bottle holder. The bag comes with a matching wristlet that's perfect for storing small essentials within the backpack or using on its own.

Amazon shoppers are raving about this back for work and travel. "I bought this backpack for the look and an added bonus is that it is the comfiest backpack I have ever owned. It feels so light and I barely notice I'm wearing it, even after long days. And of course it is beautiful. Every inch feels high-quality. Best splurge I have made in a long time," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper praised how comfortable the backpack is to carry. "This is an extraordinary backpack. I purchased it after my shoulders and back cried mercy from lugging around a shoulder bag through airports."

If you're tired of tote bags but love the look of a sleek leather bag, P.Mai's laptop backpack is exactly what you've been looking for.

