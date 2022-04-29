This Fire Pit Will Instantly Upgrade Your Outdoor Space — and It's 55% Off
After spending months cooped up inside, you're likely looking to spend as much time outside as possible now that the weather is warmer. If you're lucky enough to have outdoor space at your home, you may want to consider sprucing it up with a fire pit. An outdoor fire pit will not only create a fun gathering spot for your family to hang out, but it can also transform the look of your backyard or patio, giving it a more cozy, high-end feel.
While these outdoor accessories usually cost upwards of several hundred dollars, Amazon just marked down one of its most popular options, the Pleasant Hearth Wood Burning Fire Pit, by 55 percent — meaning you can snag one for less than $100 right now.
The fire pit has an impressive 4.6-star rating because its sleek design will look good in any outdoor space, and it weighs less than 25 pounds, so you can easily move it around as you please. Its spacious interior is designed to fit enough wood for a raging fire, according to the brand, while the removable mesh cover prevents sparks from flying out. The fire pit even comes with a poker stick that lets you put the mesh cover on and off from a safe distance from the flames.
To buy: amazon.com, $82 (originally $180)
It's made from a durable alloy steel and has a bronze finish for a stylish look that shoppers love. What's more, the wood-burning pit even comes with a chrome-plated cooking grid, so you can plan a fun s'mores night or grill over the open flame. One customer who owns a small cooking business called the fire pit "amazing" and said they were able to cook everything from ribs to seafood on it.
Reviewers love the slotted sides of the fire pit because they emit more heat and let you see the flames better. "It looks good in my yard, and you can see much more of the fire because of its design," one wrote. Other shoppers rave about how simple the fire pit is to put together. "Assembly is super easy — literally eight screws," one said before adding, "I have used it several times already, and I love how deep the bowl is. Great for a small gathering that needs some ambiance."
Normally priced at $180, the Pleasant Hearth Fire Pit is currently marked down to just $82 — just in time for summer. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding it to your shopping cart ASAP if you want to score the fire pit that's "perfect for backyard fun" at such a steep discount.
