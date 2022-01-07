This Cozy Turtleneck Sweater Dress has Over 10,000 Five-star Ratings — and It's on Sale
While many of us may be tempted to only wear warm thermals and comfy joggers for the entirety of winter, there are likely at least a few occasions that will pop up throughout the season that require fancier clothing. Luckily, you don't have to freeze in these situations, as Amazon shoppers have found the perfect solution with the Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater Dress.
The chunky knit dress is equal parts stylish, warm, and comfortable. One reviewer even described it as "the coziest item" in their closet. Made from an ultra-soft acrylic material, the sweater dress hits mid-thigh and has a loose, slouchy silhouette. Even better, the cozy piece has two front pockets that are big enough to hold the essentials.
While most shoppers wear the piece as intended as a dress, others say it looks just as cute when worn as an oversized sweater over leggings or jeans. The turtleneck dress ranges in size from small to XL, and most customers say it fits true to size. But some recommend going up a size if you want a looser fit or are concerned with it not being long enough.
More than 10,000 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating, with one writing, "Perfect sweater dress!! So comfy and chic, [I] received so many compliments on it! I bought it in three colors, I am eight months pregnant, and it's the perfect outfit with over-the-knee boots. Not pregnant, it can be belted and still look good!"
"Got this [sweater] in brown and am absolutely obsessed with it," wrote another. "Great quality, super cozy, and warm, great for layering with an oversized leather jacket. Can be worn with leggings, skinny jeans, or just thigh-high boots for the no-pants look. This sweater is a must for this fall/winter season!"
With 24 different colors to choose from, ranging from classic solids to cool ombres to fun animal prints, it can be difficult to pick a favorite. Thankfully, now is a great time to shop, as the top-rated sweater dress is currently on sale up to 41 percent off, depending on which style and size you choose. Shop the Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater Dress for yourself for as little as $26 now.