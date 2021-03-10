This Automatic Pet Feeder Has Drastically Eased My Cat’s (and My) Separation Anxiety

Always being at home these days has been a dream come true for my cat and me. Few things are as serotonin-inducing as having a soft kitty curled up in your lap while you work or watching him chase an imaginary something for thirty minutes while you have lunch. But, all this newfound time with my cat personally had me worried about potential separation anxiety whenever I do start spending more time out and about. While I'm still sorting out how I'll cope with mine, there's one product that's kept my cat ready for that time to come.