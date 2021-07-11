I Wore This SPF 45 Moisturizer on a Beach Vacation and Didn't Sunburn at All 

For me, the best part about this sunscreen is that it's just as powerful in the moisturizing department as it is in sun protection. As the last step in my morning skincare routine, my skin feels soft and hydrated without that heavy greasy feeling. At the same time, I know my face will be protected all day from harsh UVA and UVB rays. In fact, on a recent vacation where I spent most days in the sun for hours at a time, I wore this product on my face (with the occasional application of another facial sunscreen at the height of the day) and never burned. As someone with fair skin and freckles, I've never come across a sunscreen that is this protective and comfortable on the skin. No longer having to layer moisturizers and sunscreens on a daily basis makes my daily regimen simpler; plus, while traveling, it means I have less to pack in my toiletry bag.