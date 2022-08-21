This Is the Waterproof Phone Case I Use While Kayaking, and It's Currently on Sale for Just $22

It even floats!

By Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on Dotdash Meredith's news and deals travel team.
Published on August 21, 2022

Waterproof Floating Protection Phone Pouch/Case
One of my favorite things to do in the summertime is to go kayaking. Not only does it let me explore the outdoors, but I can also get in a workout at the same time. And let's be honest, scenic waterside views are much more appealing than the inside of a gym.

As much as I found the summertime pastime relaxing and enjoyable, I was always worried that I would break my phone by getting it wet — or worse, lose it by accidentally dropping it in the ocean. That is until I discovered Pelican's Marine Waterproof Phone Case. This handy accessory gives me peace of mind as I hit the sea.

The phone pouch boasts IPX8 Certified Waterproof Protection, meaning it will keep your device safe 100 feet (or 30 meters) underwater, so I can even use it to take photos while swimming, snorkeling, or scuba diving. The case has a touchscreen window, so I can use my phone in the water like I normally would, and it is dust-, sand-, scratch-, and snow-resistant for added protection.

Waterproof Floating Protection Phone Pouch/Case
To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $25)

It comes with a removable lanyard, so I can even wear it around my neck. Plus, the XL size that I own is big enough to hold an iPhone 13 Pro. But what really sets it apart is the fact that the pouch has built-in air pockets that provide buoyancy, so if I do happen to accidentally drop my phone in the water, it will float at the surface instead of sinking.

And I'm not the only one who loves to use the waterproof phone case while partaking in water activities. One paddleboarder wrote, "What I loved about it is, I took a full dunk in the water when I fell from my board in a Florida canal, and my phone stayed completely dry," before adding, "I'll take my phone out on every SUP trip confidently now." Another shopper raved, "This bag worked perfectly for my snorkeling trips while on vacation! They continued, "I kept it tightened around my neck and it just floats beside me and was right in reach for some underwater action shots on the reef."

Even better, the XL size is marked down to just $22 right now, and there's also a smaller size available that's on sale for $16. If you need a great waterproof phone case for your next adventure, the Pelican Waterproof Phone Case might be just what you've been looking for. Shop one now before it jumps back in price.

