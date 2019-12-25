This Waterproof Case Will Keep Your Essentials Safe in Any Conditions

Image zoom Courtesy of Pelican

From hiking to kayaking, outdoor activities often require quite a bit of gear. But one travel accessory worth adding to your collection if you spend a lot of time outdoors is a durable tech case.

The Pelican G40 Personal Utility Go Case will protect your phone and other small belongings against water, dirt, snow, and dust. You can throw this case in your bag and bring it with you on the trail knowing that it's waterproof and crushproof.

The exterior of the case features rubberized bumpers, which protect against drops. It's waterproof up to a depth of one meter for 30 minutes thanks to a built-in pressure valve that keeps out water and dust.

Inside, there's enough room for small items like keys, a wallet, cash, and credit cards. The case can accommodate smartphones up to an iPhone Xs Max or Samsung Note 9. Even with its compact size, the case is easy to organize because of a divider tray that has credit card pockets and cord storage.

Amazon shoppers have been impressed with the durable case for all kinds of travel. "Great for hiking or outdoor adventures when you worry that your backpack will get wet or submerged in water. This fits my phone, keys, and other small items that I might need to keep on me, but don't want getting ruined," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper said the case came in handy while stand up paddling. "Perfect fit for smartphones, wallet, and keys. [It has] been submerged a few feet in waves and items stayed dry inside."

