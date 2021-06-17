Patrick Dempsey Shares His Favorite Road Trip Routes and Must-haves

"I was at a friend's house ski racing," Dempsey recalls. "He had a wall poster of the iconic Porsche Turbo, with the whale tail, and I looked up and saw the all-black Turbo and thought, 'Oh my gosh, what is that car?' And then in 1987, I had just completed 'Can't Buy Me Love' and saw a Porsche 356 Cabriolet with a 'For Sale' sign. The woman who owned it did the ADR for 'Top Gun.' The speedster in that movie was a kit car, and the 356 was what she used for the real sound of the car."