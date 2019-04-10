This All-black, Stain-proof Luggage Can Handle Travel at Its Messiest

Launched nearly three years ago, seasoned fashion execs Indré Rockefeller and Andy Krantz's luggage brand, Paravel, has since become a frequent flier favorite. Crafted at some of the world's top mills and factories, the leather, canvas, and nylon bags combine the best of craftsmanship, aesthetics, and function.

And with getaway season just around the corner, the brand has revamped four of its classic duffles, now rendering them in nylon. The spill-proof, stain-proof, and travel-proof collection, called Expedition Nylon, features a range of styles crafted to match your jet-set state of mind — all in black with leather accents.

Nylon Weekender

Paravel nylon bag Credit: Courtesy of Paravel

For a long weekend, or a companion to a rolling suitcase, the Nylon Weekender duffle is just spacious enough for a few outfit options and accessories but not so spacious that it's a hassle to transport.

Nylon Main Line

Paravel nylon bag Credit: Courtesy of Paravel

Although it's the brand's lightest weight piece, don't underestimate the Nylon Main Line's performance power. With a removable shoulder strap, two interior zip pockets, and a lockable closure, this duffle is suitable for any length trip.

Nylon Mini Main Line

Paravel nylon bag Credit: Courtesy of Paravel

With all of the same features as the Nylon Main Line, the mini-iteration is ideal for your daily travels or as a personal item to supplement your carry-on.

Nylon Grand Tour

Paravel nylon bag Credit: Courtesy of Paravel