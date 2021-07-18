This Quick-drying, Sweat-wicking Underwear Is Perfect for Tough Workouts, Long Travel Days, and More
What do packing cubes, comfy shoes, a weather-appropriate jacket, and underwear all have in common? They're all must-haves whenever you're packing for a trip. If the travel-friendly section of your underwear drawer could use a refresh, Parade's latest launch has the comfortable, versatile intimates you've been looking for. The Sport+ underwear collection was specifically designed to wear during athletic activities, and with its barely-there feel and sweat-wicking material, this underwear is made to keep up with you during both the most intense workouts and the longest travel days.
The Parade Sport+ collection includes both thongs and briefs made from a blend of 80 percent recycled nylon and 20 percent elastane, with a 100 percent cotton lining. The material is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and hugs the body without digging into your skin. The underwear is edgeless, which means it won't leave any visible lines, whether you wear it with leggings, bike shorts, jeans, or anything in between. It's available in sizes XS to 3XL, and if you're having trouble deciding on the right fit, you can use Parade's size chart to help inform your purchase. The thong comes in nine colors and the brief comes in five, ranging from basic black to neon green, so you'll surely find a pair (or several) that fit your style.
The week I received the Sport+ Briefs was a particularly hot and humid one in New York, so it was the ideal time to put them to the test on neighborhood walks, workouts, and even nights out. I was instantly impressed with how comfortable they are. In fact, I felt like I was wearing nothing at all.
Because of how versatile they are, these briefs now hold a permanent spot in my travel wardrobe. In my experience, they're easy to wear under both athleticwear (my Girlfriend Collective skort, in particular) and everyday clothing, reiterating to me just how valuable they'll be in my suitcase. In addition to how pleasant the briefs feel on my body, they also fold and roll up easily without wrinkling, so they're perfect for packing. I can already imagine how perfectly this underwear will fit into my favorite packing cubes for my next trip.
If you find that you love Parade's Sport+ collection, you can also buy a curated set of six pairs, which includes both thongs and briefs, for $56 (a $60 value).
