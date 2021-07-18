This Quick-drying, Sweat-wicking Underwear Is Perfect for Tough Workouts, Long Travel Days, and More

The Parade Sport+ collection includes both thongs and briefs made from a blend of 80 percent recycled nylon and 20 percent elastane, with a 100 percent cotton lining. The material is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and hugs the body without digging into your skin. The underwear is edgeless, which means it won't leave any visible lines, whether you wear it with leggings, bike shorts, jeans, or anything in between. It's available in sizes XS to 3XL, and if you're having trouble deciding on the right fit, you can use Parade's size chart to help inform your purchase. The thong comes in nine colors and the brief comes in five, ranging from basic black to neon green, so you'll surely find a pair (or several) that fit your style.