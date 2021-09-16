This Brand Makes Eco-friendly Bralettes That Are Lightweight, Breathable, and Perfect for Long Travel Days

I tried several of Parade's bralettes for myself, and I was instantly impressed with how comfortable they are. In particular, the Triangle and Scoop Bralettes felt like I was wearing nothing at all, but provided just enough support for someone like myself who is already used to wearing bralettes every day. The straps never dig into my shoulders and are easy to adjust to find a secure fit, something that's usually difficult with other bras and bralettes I've tried. Based on how easy these bralettes are to wear, they're going to be the only bras I pack when I travel.