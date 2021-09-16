This Brand Makes Eco-friendly Bralettes That Are Lightweight, Breathable, and Perfect for Long Travel Days
When you're packing for a trip, there are plenty of essentials you won't want to forget, intimates included, of course. During travel, comfortable, breathable intimates — particularly bras and bralettes — are a must. Luckily, Parade makes some of our favorite travel-friendly undergarments that we'll be packing for all our future trips.
I tried several of Parade's bralettes for myself, and I was instantly impressed with how comfortable they are. In particular, the Triangle and Scoop Bralettes felt like I was wearing nothing at all, but provided just enough support for someone like myself who is already used to wearing bralettes every day. The straps never dig into my shoulders and are easy to adjust to find a secure fit, something that's usually difficult with other bras and bralettes I've tried. Based on how easy these bralettes are to wear, they're going to be the only bras I pack when I travel.
Parade offers a wide range of bralettes when it comes to both styles and materials, although the three styles available in the brand's signature Re:Play fabric remain the best for long travel days. Why? These bralettes are made from a blend of recycled nylon and spandex with a 100 percent cotton lining, making them ultra-soft on the skin, even offering a cooling effect. Long flights sitting in a less-than-ideal position for hours or trekking through city streets on hot days are no match for these bralettes. These bras are available in sizes XS to 3XL for cup sizes A to D, as well as 1+, 2+, and 3+ for cup sizes DD, DDD, and F.
Each bralette also features a lightweight band that offers "weightless support," according to the brand, so they won't dig into your skin. The Triangle Bralette is perhaps the most versatile of the three options in the Re:Play collection since it can be worn with a wide variety of tops, while the Scoop style is a must-have t-shirt bra, and the Plunge is ideal for tops with lower necklines.
Thousands of shoppers rave about these bralettes, leaving glowing reviews on Parade's website. "I absolutely love these bralettes. They are soft, thin, and comfortable yet they feel sturdy and solid. I hate wearing bras, and I rarely ever do, but with these, I find myself not wanting to take them off," one reviewer wrote about the Scoop Bralette.
Another shopper emphasized the barely-there feel of the Triangle style. "This bralette is so comfortable I hardly notice it."
The Scoop Bralette
The Triangle Bralette
Plunge Bralette
To buy: yourparade.com, $30
If you're looking for lightweight, breathable, and lightly supportive bralettes that are still stylish, and even sexy for travel, you'll want to check out Parade's collection. And while you're at it, don't miss the brand's Sport+ underwear collection, which will remain comfortable through even the longest travel days.
